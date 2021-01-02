Left Menu
Development News Edition

Winless streak tests resolve of German club Schalke

Tasmania Berlin holds the Bundesliga record of 31 games without a win from the 1965-66 season.Schalke will desperately want to end their negative run, but thats not for us to discuss, Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia said midweek.

PTI | Gelsenkirchen | Updated: 02-01-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 09:29 IST
Winless streak tests resolve of German club Schalke
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Schalke won exactly one Bundesliga game in 2020, so its New Year's resolutions are clear. The German club, now on its fourth coach of the season, is desperate to end a 29-game winless run and dreams of avoiding relegation.

Its resolve will be tested Saturday when it visits Hertha Berlin, which has just one victory in its last six games. Should Schalke fail to win in the German capital, possible ignominy awaits when it hosts Hoffenheim a week later. Tasmania Berlin holds the Bundesliga record of 31 games without a win from the 1965-66 season.

"Schalke will desperately want to end their negative run, but that's not for us to discuss," Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia said midweek. "It's important to be positive and play without the fear of defeat." Schalke's last victory in the German top tier was Jan. 17 last year, when it beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-0. When Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider held the same post at Stuttgart, he hired Swiss coach Christian Gross halfway through the 2009-10 season with the team struggling. Stuttgart went on a run and finished sixth.

Gross is now on board with Schalke. Hired last week, he's the fourth coach of the season after David Wagner, Manuel Baum and Huub Stevens. "It's about getting ourselves out of this situation together," Gross said Wednesday. "Everyone has to be ready to give everything and to fight for the team." Schneider said the next five months will be about ''managing to stay in the Bundesliga." Schalke is in last place with just four points after 13 rounds.

Schalke has added defender Sead Kolasinac from Arsenal, but the loan won't take effect until Monday. Former midfielder Gross had said in May that he was retiring from coaching. His third stint at Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli ended in February. He also coached Cairo-based Zamalek in Egypt. His last coaching job in Europe was at Swiss side Young Boys in 2012. He coached Tottenham in 1997-98.

"Christian Gross is experienced and knows where he wants to improve the team," Labbadia said. "I expect a hotly contested match because both teams need to win.".

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Realme Koi with SD888 SoC may launch on January 4: Details Inside

Realme might be launching the Snapdragon 888-powered Realme Koi in China early next week. According to tipster Mukul Sharma stufflistings, the smartphone will likely launch on January 4, 2021.Looks like the Realme Koi will likely launch thi...

India logs 19,078 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 1,03,05,788

India reported 19,078 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,03,05,788, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Saturday. With this, the total number of act...

Soccer-Former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink reappointed Burton manager

Burton Albion have reappointed former Chelsea and Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as their new manager to replace Jake Buxton, who was dismissed following Tuesdays 4-3 home defeat by Wigan Athletic, the League One third-tier clu...

Exports slip 0.8 per cent in December 2020; trade deficit widens to USD 15.71 bn: Commerce Min data.

Exports slip 0.8 per cent in December 2020 trade deficit widens to USD 15.71 bn Commerce Min data....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021