Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata Banerjee wishes Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished former India skipper Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery just minutes after news broke that the 48-year-old BCCI President has been hospitalised after complaining of chest pain.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-01-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 14:42 IST
Mamata Banerjee wishes Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (file image). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished former India skipper Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery just minutes after news broke that the 48-year-old BCCI President has been hospitalised after complaining of chest pain. "Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," Mamata tweeted.

Ganguly has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain. Speaking to ANI, sources close to the former India skipper said that Ganguly complained of pain in the chest and might need angioplasty.

"Dada (Sourav) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger and the medical team is looking into this," the source said. India's stand-in Test captain Ajinkya Rahane, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and former England skipper Michael Vaughan also took to Twitter to wish a speedy recovery to the former Indian skipper.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99. Praying that you get well soon," tweeted Rahane. Dhawan wrote: "Praying for your speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99 Get well soon."

The BCCI president Ganguly had on Wednesday visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya. Other office-bearers of CAB including secretary Snehashis Ganguly and joint secretary Debabrata Das were also present at the stadium.

Earlier this week, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls next year. He had stated that he went to meet the state's Governor upon invitation. "If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that," said Ganguly.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday met Ganguly to discuss various issues and agreed to visit Eden Gardens on his invitation. "Had interaction with 'Dada' Saurav Ganguly, BCCI President at Raj Bhawan yesterday at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, the oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864," tweeted the Governor. (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Face masks to be mandatory in Sydney as Aussie states concerned by linked COVID cluster

Sydney Australia, January 2 ANIXinhua Wearing face masks will be mandatory in Australias biggest city of Sydney as locally acquired COVID cases continue to grow. The state of New South Wales NSW, with Sydney as the capital city, said on Sat...

Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak: Official

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lakshar-e-Taiba LeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was on Saturday arrested in Pakistan on terror financing charges, an official said. Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, wa...

2020-21 rabi foodgrains output may surpass previous record: Agri Minister Tomar

The countrys rabi foodgrains production including wheat in the ongoing 2020-21 crop year is expected to be better than the previous years record of 153.27 million tonne, according to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Sowing of rabi...

Five states contribute to 62 pc of active cases in India, says Health Ministry

Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have contributed to nearly 62 per cent of Indias active cases of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW has informed. The total number of activ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021