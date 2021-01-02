Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn withdraws from IPL 2021

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Saturday informed that he will not be featuring in the 14th edition of league.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 02-01-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 14:48 IST
South Africa pacer Dale Steyn withdraws from IPL 2021
South African pacer Dale Steyn. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Saturday informed that he will not be featuring in the 14th edition of league. Steyn cleared the air on his retirement and said he is taking some time off from cricket and is not calling it quits.

"Just a short message to let everyone know that I've made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I'm also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period. Thank you to RCB for understanding. No I'm not retired," Steyn tweeted. Pacer Steyn, who retired from red-ball cricket last season as the country's all-time leading wicket-taker with 439 strikes, was named in the Test Team of the Decade.

The 37-year-old bowler has scalped 97 wickets from 95 matches in the IPL. Steyn has an economy rate of 6.91 and has an average of 25.85. In the 13th edition of the IPL, the South African bowler played three games and was able to get only a wicket.

RCB finished fourth in the table in the 13th edition of IPL. The Virat Kohli-led side finished runners-up in 2016. (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2020-21 rabi foodgrains output may surpass previous record: Agri Minister Tomar

The countrys rabi foodgrains production including wheat in the ongoing 2020-21 crop year is expected to be better than the previous years record of 153.27 million tonne, according to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Sowing of rabi...

Five states contribute to 62 pc of active cases in India, says Health Ministry

Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have contributed to nearly 62 per cent of Indias active cases of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW has informed. The total number of activ...

Exports fall 0.8 pc in Dec, trade deficit widens to USD 15.71 bn

Contracting for the third straight month, Indias exports slipped marginally by 0.8 per cent in December 2020 even as the trade deficit widened to USD 15.71 billion due to the rise in imports. Exports in December 2020 stood at USD 26.89 bill...

Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak: Official

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lakshar-e-Taiba LeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was on Saturday arrested in Pakistan on terror financing charges, an official said. Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021