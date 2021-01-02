Left Menu
ISL 7: Raju Gaikwad, Ankit Mukherjee sign for East Bengal

SC East Bengal on Saturday confirmed the signings of defenders Raju Gaikwad and Ankit Mukherjee for the rest of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 02-01-2021 15:17 IST
East Bengal defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Raju Gaikwad (Photo/ SC East Bengal Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

SC East Bengal on Saturday confirmed the signings of defenders Raju Gaikwad and Ankit Mukherjee for the rest of the Indian Super League (ISL) season. Mumbai-born centre-back Gaikwad was with Kerala Blasters last season. Gaikwad has a lot of experience, having played for Kolkata giants -- East Bengal and Mohun Bagan -- in the I-League along with stints at FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, and Mumbai City FC in the ISL.

"I am delighted to reunite with SC East Bengal, a club I played for in the past. We all know how big a club it is and I am eager to contribute to the team's success. The season is underway and I am raring to go," said Gaikwad in an official East Bengal release. Mukherjee, meanwhile, expressed his desire to join SC East Bengal after parting ways with ATK Mohun Bagan.

The 24-year old full-back is a product of East Bengal's youth system and started his professional career with Calcutta Football League (CFL) side Aryan FC where he spent two seasons before joining Mohammedan Sporting in 2017. For ATK, Mukherjee played in nine matches in his debut season under coach Steve Coppell and even scored a goal against erstwhile Delhi Dynamos.

"It is always a great opportunity to play for SC East Bengal and I am thrilled to be back to where it all started. I can't wait to learn from someone like Robbie Fowler and I consider myself extremely fortunate to get this chance," Mukherjee said. East Bengal is currently at the tenth position in the ISL points table with three points from seven matches.

Robbie Fowler's side will next take on Odisha FC on Sunday. (ANI)

