BCCI president Sourav Ganguly undergoing primary angioplasty

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is undergoing primary angioplasty at the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. The hospital issued a medical bulletin on Saturday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-01-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 15:56 IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is undergoing primary angioplasty at the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. The hospital issued a medical bulletin on Saturday. According to the hospital, Ganguly is now stable haemodynamically and has received loading doses of dual anti platelets and statin and is undergoing primary angioplasty now.

"Sourav Ganguly suffered from chest discomfort while doing tread mill at his home gym. He had family history of IHD OE Ischemic heart disease. When he came to the hospital at 1pm, his pulse was 70/min, BP 130/80 mm of Hg and other clinical parameters were within normal limits. His ECG showed hyper acute ST segment elevation in inferior leads and lateral leads," said the medical bulletin of Woodlands Hospital. "Echo showed mild inferior wall hypokynaesia with preserved overall left ventricular function. He is stable haemodynamically. He has received loading doses of dual anti platelets and statin and is undergoing primary angioplasty now," it added.

A further update on Ganguly's health will be issued at 5pm on Saturday. Earlier today, the former Indian skipper was hospitalised after complaining of chest pain. Speaking to ANI, sources close to the BCCI president said that Ganguly complained of pain in the chest and was rushed to the hospital. "Dada (Sourav) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger," the source had said.

Ganguly had on Wednesday visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya. Other office-bearers of CAB including secretary Snehashis Ganguly and joint secretary Debabrata Das were also present at the stadium.

Earlier this week, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls next year. He had stated that he went to meet the state's Governor upon invitation. "If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that," said Ganguly. (ANI)

