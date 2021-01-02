Left Menu
Hyderabad FC appoint Shameel Chembakath as head coach for reserves & U-18s

I'm very excited to join the team and am looking forward to working with HFC. I always wanted to join a club, which is ambitious and has a clear plan to execute them, Shameel said in a release.

Hyderabad FC appoint Shameel Chembakath as head coach for reserves & U-18s

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC has appointed AFC 'A' license holder Shameel Chembakath as the head coach of its reserves and the under-18s on a three-year deal. ''I'm very excited to join the team and am looking forward to working with HFC. I always wanted to join a club, which is ambitious and has a clear plan to execute them,'' Shameel said in a release.

The Kerala-born Shameel represented the likes of Vasco SC and Mohammedan SC in his playing days and started his coaching career with Subullusalam Higher Secondary School in Moorkanad. He has been the head coach of Kerala Blasters Grassroots Centre, Malappuram, Muthoot Football Academy, Cochin and Kerala Blasters U-15 and reserve team coach before joining Hyderabad FC this season.

In his time with the Blasters, he closely worked with HFC's current Technical Director (Youth) and first team assistant coach Thangboi Singto..

