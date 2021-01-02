Left Menu
ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 02-01-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 19:46 IST
SA vs SL: Need to throw first punch at visitors, says Elgar
South Africa opening batsman Dean Elgar (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the second Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka, South Africa's opening batsman Dean Elgar on Saturday said that the hosts need to throw the first punch at the visitors. Sri Lanka has been bogged down by injuries and as a result, the side could head into the match without at least four players from the first Test, including senior batsman Dinesh Chandimal.

"We've obviously got to try and throw the first punch, which we didn't do in the first Test. It's almost like we waited for them to make a play and put ourselves under a lot of pressure with them scoring almost 400 runs. We know if we strike first with the ball we will put them under a lot of pressure especially on a wicket at the Wanderers that generally assists seam bowling," ESPNCricinfo quoted Elgar as saying. "We also have to start well with the bat. Being able to score 600 was a very good effort but we're also aware that we faced a bowling attack that was hit with quite a few injuries. We know we've got to start again. We are playing on a different pitch. We know Wanderers is a place where if you apply yourself as a batter you can score nicely," he added.

In the first Test, South Africa managed to post a score of more than 600 in the first innings and every batsman got some time in the middle. Elgar ended up missing on his century while Faf du Plessis was dismissed for 199. "A lot of guys had good starts. A guy like Aiden (Markram) who has had time away from the Proteas with injuries -- it's nice to see him come and show his form that he had in domestic cricket. That was a confidence booster. But it was very important for myself and Faf (du Plessis) to put our hands up and lead from the front. We haven't had a lot of leaders in the last year. It was important for us to put in big performances. And it was also awesome to see a guy like Kesh(Keshav Maharaj) coming out and scoring runs," said Elgar.

Earlier on Saturday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that Raynard van Tonder has been released from the Proteas Test squad due to a fractured finger on the left hand. The injury took place during the team's practice session on Friday and as a result, he will be missing the second Test against Sri Lanka, set to begin on Sunday at Wanderers in Johannesburg.

South Africa is 1-0 up in the two-match series after defeating Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs in the first Test. Proteas Test squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Sarel Erwee, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla.

The second and final Test of the series will be played at Wanderers Stadium from Sunday. (ANI)

