Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rallying-Brabec and Al-Attiyah lead the way in Dakar prologue

Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah led the cars in the prologue to the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Saturday while American defending champion Ricky Brabec got in the groove with the fastest time on two wheels.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 22:43 IST
Rallying-Brabec and Al-Attiyah lead the way in Dakar prologue

Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah led the cars in the prologue to the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Saturday while American defending champion Ricky Brabec got in the groove with the fastest time on two wheels. Al-Attiyah, a three-times Dakar winner, completed the 11-km timed section in five minutes 48 seconds and will open the road for Toyota in Sunday's first stage from the port city of Jeddah to Bisha.

"I'm glad we got the show on the road. The prologue is just an appetiser but it gives us a glimpse of where everyone stands," he said. "Things get serious tomorrow with a long opening stage." South African Brian Baragwanath set the same time as Al-Attiyah in his Century Racing buggy and will start in second place with local hope Yazeed Al-Rajhi third.

Defending champion Carlos Sainz, also a triple Dakar winner, lost time with a puncture in the first kilometre and was 36 seconds off the pace in his X-Raid Mini JCW buggy but happy to get going after days in quarantine. Frenchman Romain Dumas, a 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, took more than twice as long as Al-Attiyah to complete the prologue and was lagging in 63rd place.

Among the motorcycle riders, Brabec was six seconds faster than Spanish Honda team mate Joan Barreda with Australian rookie Daniel Sanders a further 13 seconds behind on a KTM. Sunday's stage features 277km of timed action, with 286 vehicles entered -- 101 motorbikes, 64 cars, 16 quadbikes, 61 lightweight vehicles and 44 trucks.

A further 23 vehicles are taking part in the Dakar Classic for cars and trucks from the 1980s and 1990s. The Dakar is the first major motorsport event of 2021 and the 43rd edition is taking place with strict health measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competitors arrived on approved charter flights after Saudi Arabia closed its borders, with all of them having to quarantine and test negative before joining a 'bubble' in which they will spend the next two weeks.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC cheated 'Ma, Mati, Manush' in Bengal: Shekhawat

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said that the Ma, Mati and Manush mother, motherland and people of West Bengal have been cheated during the Trinamool Congress rule in the state. The BJP leader, during a door-to-door camp...

Sourav Ganguly undergoes angioplasty after "mild" heart attack

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly Saturday suffered a mild heart attack and had to undergo a quick primary angioplasty to clear a blocked coronary artery, a doctor said. The cricket icon is conscious and his condition i...

NFL-Browns shut down training after another staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns closed its team facility on Saturday after another member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19, a day ahead of their critical regular-season finale. The team had been cleared to return to practice on Frida...

Gehlot writes to PM asking for increase in incentive amount given to ASHA workers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the incentive amount given to ASHA workers. He said that keeping in mind the important role played by ASHAs in accessing health services at the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021