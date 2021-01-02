Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad FC appoint Shameel Chembakath as head coach for reserves and U18s

Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC have appointed AFC 'A' License holder Shameel Chembakath as the head coach of the reserves and the Under-18s.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 02-01-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 23:15 IST
Hyderabad FC appoint Shameel Chembakath as head coach for reserves and U18s
Shameel Chembakath (Photo/ Hyderabad FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC have appointed AFC 'A' License holder Shameel Chembakath as the head coach of the reserves and the Under-18s. "I'm very excited to join the team and am looking forward to working with HFC. I always wanted to join a club, which is ambitious and has a clear plan to execute them," Shameel said in a statement, who joins on a long-term three-year deal.

"I'm extremely delighted that the club has shown an unending trust in me and I firmly believe that working alongside people for a common goal or a purpose forms bonds that can last a lifetime. So, I am looking forward to the new challenge," he added. The Kerala-born Shameel represented the likes of Vasco SC and Mohammedan SC in his playing days and started his coaching career with Subullusalam Higher Secondary School in Moorkanad.

Since then, he has been the head coach of Kerala Blasters Grassroots Centre, Malappuram, head coach of Muthoot Football Academy, Cochin and head coach of Kerala Blasters U15 and reserve team coach before joining Hyderabad FC this season. In his time with the Blasters, he closely worked with HFC's current Technical Director (Youth) and first-team assistant coach Thangboi Singto, who believes that Shameel will help the club move in the right way.

"The best qualities for a coach are to be passionate, have a high desire to keep learning, be helpful and cooperative, planning well and having the ability to execute those plans practically for the team. I have seen all these attributes in Shameel," Thangboi said. "I have been fortunate enough to work with him for a few years and now I have gotten the opportunity again through HFC. I believe he has a bright future at the club and he will greatly contribute always," he added.

Having spent almost a decade in the Indian football circuit as a coach, Shameel will add some valuable experience to the club's reserve and youth side and reiterates the importance Hyderabad FC places on the development of young talent in the club's system. "My role would be to support the young talents on and off the pitch and try to help as many of them make the move up from our youth development system into the first team," said Shameel, speaking about his role at the club.

"I have worked with Thangboi and our co-owner Varun Tripuraneni earlier and we are currently working on a systematic development action plan for the youth structure in accordance with the club philosophy," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC cheated 'Ma, Mati, Manush' in Bengal: Shekhawat

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said that the Ma, Mati and Manush mother, motherland and people of West Bengal have been cheated during the Trinamool Congress rule in the state. The BJP leader, during a door-to-door camp...

Sourav Ganguly undergoes angioplasty after "mild" heart attack

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly Saturday suffered a mild heart attack and had to undergo a quick primary angioplasty to clear a blocked coronary artery, a doctor said. The cricket icon is conscious and his condition i...

NFL-Browns shut down training after another staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns closed its team facility on Saturday after another member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19, a day ahead of their critical regular-season finale. The team had been cleared to return to practice on Frida...

Gehlot writes to PM asking for increase in incentive amount given to ASHA workers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the incentive amount given to ASHA workers. He said that keeping in mind the important role played by ASHAs in accessing health services at the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021