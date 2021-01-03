Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-Paul Westphal, Hall of Fame player turned coach, dies at 70

Paul Westphal, a Basketball Hall of Fame guard and later a successful NBA coach, died on Saturday at the age of 70, the Phoenix Suns said, months after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2021 03:59 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 03:59 IST
NBA-Paul Westphal, Hall of Fame player turned coach, dies at 70

Paul Westphal, a Basketball Hall of Fame guard and later a successful NBA coach, died on Saturday at the age of 70, the Phoenix Suns said, months after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. The five-time NBA All-Star and former first-round pick won the NBA championship early in his career with the Boston Celtics in 1974, before joining the Suns in 1975. He led Phoenix to its first NBA Finals appearance a year later and averaged 20.6 points over six seasons with the team.

After his playing career, he returned to the Suns first as an assistant and later as head coach, leading the team once again to the NBA Finals in 1993, where they lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. "Westy will not be immortalized for just playing basketball. He will be remembered for how he lived his life, and how he treated others," the Suns said.

Former owner Jerry Colangelo said there were few who equalled Westphal's "influence and significance" on the Suns. "Off the court, he was a gentleman, a family man, great moral character," said Colangelo. "He represented the Suns the way you want every player to represent your franchise."

Overall, Westphal averaged 15.6 points per game and 4.4 assists through his playing career. He held coaching positions with the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets, before he was inducted as a player into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called him "one of the great all-around players" of his time. "He will be remembered for his generosity, leadership and love for the game," Silver said in a written statement.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two French soldiers killed in Mali -French presidency

Two French soldiers died in an operation in Mali on Saturday and a third was injured when an improvised explosive device hit their armoured vehicle, the French presidency said.The soldiers were on a reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering...

NBA-Paul Westphal, Hall of Fame player turned coach, dies at 70

Paul Westphal, a Basketball Hall of Fame guard and later a successful NBA coach, died on Saturday at the age of 70, the Phoenix Suns said, months after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. The five-time NBA All-Star and former first-round pi...

Two French soldiers killed in Mali -French presidency

Two French soldiers died in an operation in Mali on Saturday and a third was injured when an improvised explosive device hit their armoured vehicle, the French presidency said.Less than a week ago three French soldiers were killed in Mali a...

U.S. Senator Cruz leads long-shot Republican bid to overturn Biden's victory

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will spearhead a drive by nearly a dozen Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Bidens victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress on Jan. 6 a largely symbolic move...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021