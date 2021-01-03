Left Menu
Pakistan 218-5 at tea on day 1, 2nd test

03-01-2021
Mohammad Rizwan and Azhar Ali made runs while the sun shone during the rain-affected second session Sunday on the first day of the second cricket test against New Zealand. Rizwan, the Pakistan captain, and Azhar combined in an partnership of 88 for the fifth wicket which undid some of the harm caused by Kyle Jamieson who took three wickets in the six overs prior to lunch.

Rizwan fell for 61 during the session — Jamieson's fourth wicket of the day — but Azhar continued and was 90 not out at tea. Pakistan was 218-5, having added 130 runs for the loss of one wicket in the second session, and Azhar had been joined by Faheem Ashraf who was 26 not out. The players' return from lunch was delayed by a rain shower during the interval and they were forced from the field again for 40 minutes soon after the resumption. Rizwan, the Pakistan captain, went on the offensive from the start of the session, hitting three consecutive fours from the bowling of Trent Boult in an over that yielded 18 runs.

He continued that assertive approach in a half century partnership with Azhar which came from 68 balls and to which he contributed 34 runs. Rizwan's own half century, the sixth of his career and his fifth in consecutive innings, came from only 60 balls and included nine fours. But he came unstuck to an outstanding ball from Jamieson which had him reaching forward, squared him up, took the outside edge and was caught by wicketkeeper B.J. Watling.

Azhar Ali remained the anchor of the innings. He came to the crease in the third over when Tim Southee dismissed opener Shan Masood and compiled his half century, the 32nd of his career, before lunch. While he was subordinate during his partnership with Rizwan, the pair kept the Pakistan run rate ticking along at around 3.9 per over.

It may have been because there was enough in the pitch to make life for the batsmen a little uncertain that the tourists were eager to score rapidly. Jamieson was especially difficult to deal with as he made the ball rear from just short of a length and to move sharply, even late in the second session. Faheem also scored briskly, making the best of a life when he was four and was dropped by Ross Taylor at first slip from the bowling of Matt Henry.

New Zealand won the first test by 101 runs.

