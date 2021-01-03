Soccer-Pelle leaves Shandong after contract expires

Former Italy striker Graziano Pelle has left Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng, the club said on Sunday after the expiry of the forward's contract. Pelle, who joined Shandong in the summer of 2016 from Premier League side Southampton, decided not to extend his relationship with the club despite helping steer them to success in the Chinese FA Cup last month.

The 35-year-old was part of Hao Wei's side as they defeated Chinese Super League winners Jiangsu Suning in the final of the knockout competition to book a place in this year's Asian Champions League. Pelle scored 63 times in 132 games for Shandong in all competitions during his four-and-a-half spell and also played a key role in their third place finish in the Chinese Super League in 2018.