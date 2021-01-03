Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Pelle leaves Shandong after contract expires

Former Italy striker Graziano Pelle has left Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng, the club said on Sunday after the expiry of the forward’s contract. Pelle scored 63 times in 132 games for Shandong in all competitions during his four-and-a-half spell and also played a key role in their third place finish in the Chinese Super League in 2018.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 03-01-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 19:24 IST
Soccer-Pelle leaves Shandong after contract expires
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Italy striker Graziano Pelle has left Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng, the club said on Sunday after the expiry of the forward's contract. Pelle, who joined Shandong in the summer of 2016 from Premier League side Southampton, decided not to extend his relationship with the club despite helping steer them to success in the Chinese FA Cup last month.

The 35-year-old was part of Hao Wei's side as they defeated Chinese Super League winners Jiangsu Suning in the final of the knockout competition to book a place in this year's Asian Champions League. Pelle scored 63 times in 132 games for Shandong in all competitions during his four-and-a-half spell and also played a key role in their third place finish in the Chinese Super League in 2018.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope criticises people going on holiday to flee COVID lockdowns

Pope Francis condemned on Sunday people who had gone abroad on holiday to escape coronavirus lockdowns, saying they needed to show greater awareness of the suffering of others.Speaking after his weekly noon blessing, Francis said he had rea...

India moved from power deficit to surplus under Modi govt: Union minister

Union minister R K Singh on Sunday said India has become power surplus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past six years and is also witnessing the highest growth rate in renewable energy in the world. There is no...

AP faces debt burden of Rs 3.73 lakh cr: CAG

The Andhra Pradesh governments gross debt burden has increased to Rs 3,73,140 crore by the end of November 2020. CAGs latest accounts revealed that from April to November 2020 alone Rs 73,811.85 crore was borrowed from different sources as ...

Centre to provide liberal funding to make J&K power-surplus region: Union minister

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is a challenge as far as providing round-the-clock electricity to consumers is concerned, Union minister R K Singh on Sunday said the Centre would spend liberally to tap the immense potential of the Union Terr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021