Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Nortje slips and struggles before finding record-breaking groove

But there was no stopping him once he sorted out his problems, and his 6-56 in 14.3 overs helped skittle out Sri Lanka, who won the toss and elected to bat, for a paltry 157 before tea. "I first just concentrated on finding a way to get the ball through to the wicketkeeper and found later on, it all began to fall in place for me," he said on Sunday after South Africa replied with 148-1, trailing by just nine runs at close of the opening day’s play.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 22:06 IST
Cricket-Nortje slips and struggles before finding record-breaking groove

South African seamer Anrich Nortje slipped his way through his first overs and struggled to find his footing but ended with a career-high six-wicket haul to put his side well in charge after the first day of the second test against Sri Lanka.

"It was a bit windy and I was slipping around a bit. Initially I felt as if I was bowling like someone completely else," the 27-year-old said at The Wanderers Stadium on Sunday. But there was no stopping him once he sorted out his problems, and his 6-56 in 14.3 overs helped skittle out Sri Lanka, who won the toss and elected to bat, for a paltry 157 before tea.

"I first just concentrated on finding a way to get the ball through to the wicketkeeper and found later on, it all began to fall in place for me," he said on Sunday after South Africa replied with 148-1, trailing by just nine runs at close of the opening day's play. Nortje dismissed Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne with a rising ball before fellow seamer Wiaan Mulder claimed three quick wickets to see Sri Lanka slump from 71-1 to 80-4.

That provided the platform for Nortje to then sweep through the rest of the batting card, with four of his wickets being catches behind by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. "I haven't had a lot of nicks recently, so it was good to find the edge of the bat again," he said.

"I just tried to hit the deck hard and later on there was some good shape." Nortje, who took his only other five-wicket test haul at the same venue against England just under a year ago, said South Africa's bowlers had sought to do things simply in this match after struggling in the first innings of last week's first test in Pretoria.

"We were a bit wide at times in the opening test so this time we sought to ask the right questions, try to stick to a good line, and I think the guys did it all really well," Nortje added.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway imposes new restrictions to prevent new wave, says PM

Norway will impose fresh restrictions to prevent a resurgence in the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Sunday, including a nationwide ban on serving alcohol in restaurants and bars and not inviting guests home.T...

Local BJP leader injured in attack by miscreants in Nadia district

A local BJP leader was injured in an attack by miscreants in West Bengals Nadia district, police said on Sunday. Ratan Barman 35, BJP booth president of Shimurali- Nirmal pally in Chakdaha area was attacked by miscreants when he was returni...

Indigenous Venezuelan man accused of raiding military post dies in jail -rights group

A Venezuelan member of the Pemon indigenous group accused of aiding a raid on a military post in late 2019 died on Sunday in a jail close to capital Caracas, rights group Penal Forum said in a tweet. Salvador Franco died just weeks after fa...

Reconstitution of Cong's state unit has to be done in next 2 months: Pilot

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said political appointments and reconstitution of the partys state unit will be done within the time fixed by the All India Congress Committee AICC. The work has to be completed in the next t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021