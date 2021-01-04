Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: SCG to be at 25 pc capacity for third Test

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday confirmed that the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will be at 25 per cent capacity for the upcoming third Test between India and Australia, beginning January 7.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 04-01-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 08:42 IST
Ind vs Aus: SCG to be at 25 pc capacity for third Test
Sydney Cricket Ground (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday confirmed that the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will be at 25 per cent capacity for the upcoming third Test between India and Australia, beginning January 7. CA and Venues New South Wales are working together to ensure the safety of patrons attending the Pink Test on January 7, with a crowd capacity limited to 25 per cent initially.

To deliver the changes which include a revised socially distanced seating plan, the match will now be re-ticketed. All purchased ticket holders will receive a full refund, including all associated costs such as ticket insurance. Nick Hockley, CA's Interim CEO, said that the safety of fans, staff, players, broadcast partners, and match officials would continue to be the utmost priority for the third Test at the SCG as we continue to listen to the advice of NSW Health.

"In response to the public health situation in NSW, we are working closely with Venues NSW and NSW Health to put appropriate biosecurity measures in place for our staff, players, match officials, broadcasters and fans to ensure we play the third Test at the SCG safely," Hockley said in an official release. "Reducing the capacity of the venue is crucial in achieving social distancing requirements, and we sincerely thank ticketholders for their patience, as we process refunds today, reconfigure the SCG seating plan to deliver these social distancing measures and go back on sale," he added.

Tony Shepherd, Venues NSW Chair, said that the SCG has taken significant measures to ensure the safety of fans attending the third Test. "There are extensive protocols being enacted for the upcoming Test, including increased cleaning, customer service, and security staff, along with dedicated social distancing marshals," Sheppard said.

Sydney had witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases and the fate of the third Test was doubted by many, but Cricket Australia laid all speculations to rest by confirming that the third Test would indeed go ahead at Sydney. (ANI)

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jazz set season-high for 3-pointers, beat Spurs 130-109

The Utah Jazz are not getting too excited over their most productive outing of the season. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points and the Jazz made a season-high 21 3-pointers to beat the San Antonio Spurs 130-109 on Sunday night.We need to cont...

Australia's most populous state reports zero COVID cases, urges thousands to get tested

Australias most populous state New South Wales NSW on Monday reported zero local coronavirus cases for the first time in nearly three weeks, as Sydney battled multiple outbreaks and authorities urged tens of thousands of people to get teste...

ISL 7: ATKMB were superior in second-half against NEUFC, says Habas

After defeating NorthEast United on Sunday in the Indian Super League ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas said that his side was superior in the second half of the game. ATK Mohun Bagans Roy Krishna was awarded the Man of the Match awa...

Zimbabwe Cricket suspends all cricket activities due to rising COVID-19 cases

Zimbabwe Cricket ZC has temporarily suspended all cricket activities in the country in the wake of new lockdown restrictions announced by the government due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. According to ESPNcricinfo report, in fact, all sportin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021