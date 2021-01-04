Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: ATKMB were superior in second-half against NEUFC, says Habas

After defeating NorthEast United on Sunday in the Indian Super League (ISL), ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas said that his side was superior in the second half of the game.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 04-01-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 09:21 IST
ISL 7: ATKMB were superior in second-half against NEUFC, says Habas
ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas (file image). Image Credit: ANI

After defeating NorthEast United on Sunday in the Indian Super League (ISL), ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas said that his side was superior in the second half of the game. ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna was awarded the 'Man of the Match' award for his team after he scored the opening goal of the match. Bagan's second was an own goal by Highlanders skipper Benjamin Lambot and as a result, the side recorded a 2-0 win.

"The team played a good match. Maybe in the first half, the match could have been more balanced but in the second half, Bagan were superior. Sometimes it is very difficult to get the pace without the fans in the stadiums and the players subconsciously do not have the same intensity without supporters. This can be an important thing," said Habas during the post-match press conference. Habas also was not worried about the fact that Roy Krishna has scored most of the goals for the team. "Roy (Krishna) is a very important player for us and whoever scores it is for the team. I am not worried about that," said Habas.

Manvir Singh and Pronay Halder were benched for the game against NorthEast United and explaining the reason to leave the duo, Habas said: "Manvir Singh played three matches continuously and it is the same with Pronay Halder. They needed rest so they were on the bench. During the match when the opponent is tired,` that was the moment to play them." ATK Mohun Bagan is currently placed at the top of the ISL standings with 20 points from nine matches. The side will next lock horns against Mumbai City on January 11. (ANI)

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance Jio to move Punjab & Haryana HC, seeks urgent intervention to stop vandalism

Reliance Industries Limited RIL, through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, in a petition mentioned to be filed in Punjab and Haryana High Court today, has sought urgent intervention of Government authorities to bring a complete ...

Barcelona must improve, says Ter Stegen after narrow win over Huesca

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen said that the side has to improve their game after they earned a narrow victory over La Liga strugglers Huesca. Frenkie de Jong scored a first-half volley that proved decisive at El Alcoraz but Ter...

Sourav Ganguly stable, medical board to decide next course of treatment

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a mild heart attack, is stable and a medical board will meet on Monday morning to frame the next course of treatment, doctors said. Forty-eight-year-old...

US Congressman introduces bill to terminate Pakistan as major non-NATO ally

On the first day of the 117th Congress, a Republican Congressman introduced a bill in the United States House of Representatives to terminate the designation of Pakistan as a major non-NATO ally. Congressman Andy Biggs introduced the bill ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021