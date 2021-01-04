Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crowd capacity limited to 25 per cent for third India-Australia Test in Sydney

There are extensive protocols being enacted for the upcoming Test, including increased cleaning, customer service and security staff, along with dedicated social distancing marshals, Sheppard said.The SCG is registered as a COVID Safe business with the NSW Government which allows exhaustive record keeping and QR code check-in protocols that will ensure the safety of ours fans.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 04-01-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 10:33 IST
Crowd capacity limited to 25 per cent for third India-Australia Test in Sydney

The crowd limit for the third Test between India and Australia, beginning here from Thursday, has been reduced to 25 per cent of the SCG's seating capacity on advice of the New South Wales government after fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the city. Approximately 9500 people would be allowed to watch the game with the series currently locked at 1-1 following India's remarkable comeback in Melbourne. The SCG has a seating capacity of about 38,000.

''Reducing the capacity of the venue is crucial in achieving social distancing requirements, and we sincerely thank ticket-holders for their patience, as we process refunds today, reconfigure the SCG seating plan to deliver these social distancing measures and go back on sale,'' Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement. The SCG had hosted two ODIs and as many T20s during the limited overs leg of India's tour.

The first three games were held in front of a limited 18000 crowd before restrictions were lifted for the final T20 on December 8 with more than 30000 attending the game. The match will now have to be re-ticketed with the existing holders getting an exclusive window to re-buy the tickets from 5 pm local time on Monday through to 12pm on Tuesday. All remaining public tickets will be released at 12pm on Tuesday. ''In response to the public health situation in NSW, we are working closely with Venues NSW and NSW Health to put appropriate bio-security measures in place for our staff, players, match officials, broadcasters and fans to ensure we play the third Test at the SCG safely,'' Tony Shepherd, Venues NSW Chair, said that the SCG has taken significant measures to ensure fans' safety. ''There are extensive protocols being enacted for the upcoming Test, including increased cleaning, customer service and security staff, along with dedicated social distancing marshals,” Sheppard said.

''The SCG is registered as a COVID Safe business with the NSW Government which allows exhaustive record keeping and QR code check-in protocols that will ensure the safety of ours fans. ''We have a very safe stadium and will be doing everything we can to deliver this event safely, as we have at our venues in NSW for the entire year,” he said.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance Jio to move Punjab & Haryana HC, seeks urgent intervention to stop vandalism

Reliance Industries Limited RIL, through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, in a petition mentioned to be filed in Punjab and Haryana High Court today, has sought urgent intervention of Government authorities to bring a complete ...

Barcelona must improve, says Ter Stegen after narrow win over Huesca

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen said that the side has to improve their game after they earned a narrow victory over La Liga strugglers Huesca. Frenkie de Jong scored a first-half volley that proved decisive at El Alcoraz but Ter...

Sourav Ganguly stable, medical board to decide next course of treatment

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a mild heart attack, is stable and a medical board will meet on Monday morning to frame the next course of treatment, doctors said. Forty-eight-year-old...

US Congressman introduces bill to terminate Pakistan as major non-NATO ally

On the first day of the 117th Congress, a Republican Congressman introduced a bill in the United States House of Representatives to terminate the designation of Pakistan as a major non-NATO ally. Congressman Andy Biggs introduced the bill ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021