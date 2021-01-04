Left Menu
Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB on Monday named Shakib Al Hasan in the preliminary squad for the Test and T20I series against the West Indies, marking the star all-rounders return to national reckoning after serving a ban for not reporting corrupt approaches.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 04-01-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 16:51 IST
Shakib included in Bangladesh's preliminary squad for WI series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday named Shakib Al Hasan in the preliminary squad for the Test and T20I series against the West Indies, marking the star all-rounder's return to national reckoning after serving a ban for not reporting corrupt approaches. The southpaw was banned for two years, one year of it was suspended, for failing to report corrupt approaches by an alleged Indian bookie during the Indian Premier League.

He had served as Bangladesh's Test and T20I captain before his ban, which ended on October 29 last year. Former skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, who is the country's highest wicket-taker in the 50 over format and also the longest-serving captain, was left out of the 24-member ODI squad.

''We respect him (Mortaza), he has done a lot for the country. I have spoken to him in detail, so there's not going to be any misunderstanding. It was tough but we have to consider the reality and keep looking forward,'' chief selector Minhajul Abedin was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'. ''We took a combined decision after long discussions with team management, and considering everything (decided to) to put off Mashrafe. ''We didn't leave anything out. Everyone participated in the discussion including the fitness trainer and bowling coach. For the player who replaces him, it will be a fresh start. We have to expose our young players,'' he added.

The selected players will take part in a training camp next week and will play two practice matches on January 14 and 16. The West Indies tour of Bangladesh begins with an ODI in Dhaka on January 20, followed by matches on January 22 (Dhaka) and 25 (Chittagong).

The two Tests will be played from February 3 to 7 and February 11 to 15 in Chittagong and Dhaka respectively. Bangladesh's preliminary squads ODIs: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Momimul Haque, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain Tests: Momimul Haque, Taskin Ahmed, Tamim Iqbal, Khaled Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain.

