Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU drugs agency still undecided on Moderna COVID vaccine -Dutch regulator

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not been able to reach a decision on the approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the Dutch national medicines authority said. The EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) had called an unscheduled meeting Monday afternoon to discuss Moderna's vaccine, two days ahead of its originally planned meeting on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 00:06 IST
EU drugs agency still undecided on Moderna COVID vaccine -Dutch regulator

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not been able to reach a decision on the approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the Dutch national medicines authority said.

The EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) had called an unscheduled meeting Monday afternoon to discuss Moderna's vaccine, two days ahead of its originally planned meeting on Wednesday. The Dutch medicines regulator CBG said approval could still follow at the meeting on Jan 6.

It said it was not clear why a decision was not reached on Monday. "This is how it goes, of course we had hoped for more, but we knew it could be impossible to answer all questions in detail in one meeting", CBG chairman Ton de Boer told reporters.

"I hope there will be a decision on Wednesday. But I don't know." The agency has set a Jan. 12 deadline for whether to recommend Moderna's vaccine. It recommended a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Dec. 21.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slide from record peaks on Georgia elections, virus surge

Shares on Wall Street fell sharply from all-time peaks on the first trading day of the year on Monday, as risk appetite ebbed amid upcoming runoff elections in Georgia and the persistent surge in coronavirus cases. The Dow, which touched a ...

Mamata hints at implementing PM Kisan scheme; Bengal to hold assembly session to pass resolution against farm laws

Continuing her tirade against the Centre over the new farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said arrangements would soon be made to convene an assembly session to pass a resolution against the contentious Acts. Wit...

Top Georgia election official says White House pushed him to take Trump call

Georgias top election official said on Monday that fellow Republican President Donald Trump had pushed him to take an inappropriate call in which he pressured the state to overturn his November presidential election defeat there. In the cal...

France gives hospital staff COVID-19 shots as it plays catch-up with neighbours

France is accelerating its COVID-19 vaccination of medical staff in hospitals after a slow initial roll-out in one of the most vaccine-sceptical countries in the world that has drawn an angry rebuke from President Emmanuel Macron. Health Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021