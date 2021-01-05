Left Menu
Barcelona postpone training after two positive COVID-19 results

FC Barcelona has confirmed that their training session has been postponed following two positive COVID-19 results at the club.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 05-01-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 08:59 IST
Barcelona logo . Image Credit: ANI

FC Barcelona has confirmed that their training session has been postponed following two positive COVID-19 results at the club. The side's morning training scheduled for later today has been halted ahead of all players and staff being tested for COVID- 19. Two members of the club's staff have tested positive for the virus and the club will now find out if there are any further cases.

"After PCR tests carried out today (Monday) two members of the football first-team staff have returned positives for COVID-19. The club has informed the relevant sports and health authorities. Furthermore, the whole squad will undergo further PCR testing on Tuesday morning local time in line with La Liga protocol," the club said in an official statement. "As a result the training session planned for tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10:00am (11:00am CET) has been postponed. The new time for training and the subsequent press conference ahead of Athletic Club v FC Barcelona will be announced tomorrow," he added.

Ronald Koeman's side are currently unbeaten for six games in La Liga, but two of those have been draws against Valencia and Eibar. The side is currently placed at the fifth position in La Liga standings, 10 points adrift of table-toppers Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona will next take on Athletic Club on Wednesday in La Liga. The side had last defeated Huesca 1-0 on Sunday. (ANI)

