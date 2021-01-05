Left Menu
Ind vs Aus: Rohit will replace Mayank Agarwal in 3rd Test, feels Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman feels Rohit Sharma would replace out of form batsman Mayank Agarwal in the upcoming third Test against Australia.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-01-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 10:59 IST
India batsman Rohit Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman VVS Laxman feels Rohit Sharma would replace out of form batsman Mayank Agarwal in the upcoming third Test against Australia. India opener and limited-overs deputy Rohit has already been named as the vice-captain for the remaining two Test matches against Australia. Rohit, who joined his teammates after completing his 14-day quarantine period on December 30, will take over the reins from Cheteshwar Pujara.

Laxman said Rohit has been a regular opener for India since the South Africa series and with the "Hitman" in playing XI it will be a perfect opportunity for the visitors to go 2-1 in the series. "Well, Yeah! Definitely one of the batsmen has to miss out, probably Rohit Sharma will come in place of Mayank Agarwal, because Rohit, since the South Africa series has been a regular opener he has a tremendous record, as an opening batsman," said Laxman exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"I think The Indian cricket team will be very pleased to have Rohit Sharma back, especially when Virat is not there, you want more experience in the Indian dressing room, because now is the perfect opportunity for us to go 2-1 in Sydney and then probably win 3-1," he added. Laxman lavished praise for the opening batsman and said Rohit's style of batting is very suited for the Australian wicket.

"Rohit Sharma himself would like to showcase his talent, because I always feel that his style of batting and talent is very suited for the Australian wicket," said Laxman. "So, if he gets his eye in, if he sees through the new ball, I'm sure that a big hundred is on the cards as far as Rohit's batting is concerned," he added.

After a horrendous show in the first Test which saw the visitors getting bundled out for 36 in the second innings, India staged an epic turnaround in Kohli and Mohammad Shami's absence to clinch the Boxing Day Test last week. Laxman credited the team and the support staff for the Boxing Day Test win and said one should never underestimate the Indian Cricket Team.

"Well, I think, see a lot can be talked off the field but I think the reply, and a very a fitting reply has been given by the Indian Team. It's obvious that once you're bowled out for 36, various Cricket experts will think that Virat Kohli leaving the series and Shami being ruled out, the Indian team could sort off disintegrate and could result in very poor outings in the remainder of the series," said Laxman. "But credit to the entire team, support staff, the way they bounced back positively. I would say to my viewer friends and experts, never rule out anything, especially not the Indian Cricket Team," he added.

The four-match series between India and Australia currently stands levelled at 1-1 and the third Test is slated to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7. Both the Indian and Australian lineups moved to Sydney on January 4. On January 2 and 3, the teams had trained in Melbourne only. (ANI)

