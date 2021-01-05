Left Menu
SA vs SL: Need to adapt, one cannot bat in only one gear, says Elgar

After scoring a century against Sri Lanka in the first innings of the second Test, South Africa's opening batsman Dean Elgar said that every player needs to bat and no batsmen can bat in just one gear.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-01-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 11:57 IST
South Africa opening batsman Dean Elgar (Photo/ CSA Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After scoring a century against Sri Lanka in the first innings of the second Test, South Africa's opening batsman Dean Elgar said that every player needs to bat and no batsmen can bat in just one gear. Elgar was 92 not out at the close of play on day one and he completed his century on the second day of the match. This was his first Test hundred in 15 months.

"I had a glass of wine and it made me sleep very well but I've been in the nineties overnight in first-class cricket before so it's not my first time. I didn't feel anything; I didn't feel anxious. And I woke up nice and early as well thinking I might not wake up to my alarm. But no, I didn't feel too nervous starting today's play," ESPNCricinfo quoted Elgar as saying. "We had to absorb a little bit and there were quite a few moments when we went through the gears," he said. "You have to be able to adapt. You can't just be batting in one gear and expect to be consistent," he added.

Elgar unbeaten on 92 after the opening day on Sunday, went on to score 127 (163 balls, 22 fours) before his team stuttered and stumbled their way to 302 all out - an innings lead of 145. "It's maybe the nature of the pitches we are playing on, especially now. When you come into bat, you've really got to be on the ball and it shows you how important it is to have batters in. I went out and then Rassie went out which is not ideal," said Elgar.

"But maybe from a mental point of view we lacked a little bit, or maybe we don't trust our technique. We've got to take conditions into account. Once you are able to get through that time and respect conditions, you can conquer the conditions. Being our first series at home we have played in a long time, we will address it and take it from there. I think it's a mental thing and guys need to be made aware of it," he added. Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's unbeaten 91 off 116 balls (17 fours) then helped the Islanders close the day on 150 for four.

Karunaratne's knock gave the visitors a lead of five at the end of the second day, a far more promising position than they may have foreseen on Sunday when the South Africans closed day one on a commanding 148 for one having dismissed Sri Lanka for 157 in the first essay. (ANI)

