Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal lead field for 2021 ATP Cup

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal are set to return for the 2021 ATP Cup.

ANI | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 13:11 IST
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal lead field for 2021 ATP Cup
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Image Credit: ANI

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal are set to return for the 2021 ATP Cup. In 2020, Serbia defeated Spain 2-1 in a thrilling championship clash, which included an exciting match-up between Djokovic and Nadal.

Twelve countries will battle for the prestigious team trophy, with 2020 finalists Serbia and Spain leading the way. This year's ATP Cup will take place at Melbourne Park alongside two ATP 250 events, with the three tournaments being held the week before the Australian Open. The draw will take place on January 20, when the 12 teams will be divided into four groups of three for the group stage, round-robin play. The four group winners will advance to the semi-finals.

"Playing as a team, for one's country, is a rare privilege in tennis which brings the best out of our players. This was highlighted by the incredible matches and camaraderie on display at last year's inaugural ATP Cup," said ATP Cup Managing Director Ross Hutchins in an official statement. "We would like to thank our partners, Tennis Australia, for their dedication and commitment to staging this year's tournament, which promises to deliver a strong start to the new 2021 season," he added.

The showpiece event will take place from February 1 to February 5 in Melbourne. Reigning Nitto ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev headlines Russia's team alongside fellow Top 10 star Andrey Rublev, and World No. 3 Dominic Thiem will try to take Austria to glory.

The 2021 ATP Cup will feature 14 of the Top 15 players in the FedEx ATP Rankings. Each team will consist of four players per country. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Camouflage your Shelves with Hafele's Blum Pull-out Shelf Lock

Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaNewsVoirWe are always on the lookout for an organised home where we do not prefer a cluttered living room, bedroom or kitchen. We tend to build shelves that will be used extensively, for reorganising or stacking h...

A final EPA rollback under Trump curbs use of health studies

The Environmental Protection Agency has completed one of its last major rollbacks under the Trump administration, changing how it considers evidence of harm from pollutants in a way that opponents say could cripple future public-health regu...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm. LGD5 SC-LD CENTRAL VISTA SC paves way for Central Vista Project in majority verdict New Delhi The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the decks for the ambitious Central Vista Project, which covers a t...

Man dies, another injured in Delhi road mishap

A 26-year-old man lost his life and one person was injured near Punjabi Bagh flyover in an accident on Monday. The exact cause of the accident is still unknown. According to the police, it received the information regarding an accident at 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021