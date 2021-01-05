Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Past performances will not affect Mumbai City, says coach Lobera

Mumbai City FC has had a lacklustre record against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), but head coach Sergio Lobera isn't concerned about the past.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:28 IST
ISL 7: Past performances will not affect Mumbai City, says coach Lobera
Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai City FC has had a lacklustre record against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), but head coach Sergio Lobera isn't concerned about the past. Mumbai City FC has won just one game against the Blues and has tasted defeat four times in the showpiece event against Bengaluru FC. However, coach Lobera isn't affected by the past records as he feels both the teams have different players now.

"The past is the past and it doesn't affect the future. These are different teams and different players. We are preparing in the same way," goal.com quoted Lobera as saying. "We need to know the small details of the opponent team that can help us. It's always very difficult to play against Bengaluru but the most important for us is to give our best," he added.

The Lobera side is enjoying a seven-match unbeaten streak and the coach credited the adaptability of his players in the difficult conditions. "I'm not worried (of complacency). I have a very good team with experienced players. They know how to improve in difficult conditions," said Lobera.

Mumbai City FC will lock horns against Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Couple, five-year-old son die of carbon monoxide poisoning from room heater in J-K's Baramulla

A married couple and their five-year-old son were found dead on Tuesday inside their house in the Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district, officials saidMohammad Maqbool Lone, his wife and their son are believed to have died in...

IL&FS PMLA case: ED attaches Rs 452-cr worth assets of Singapore shell company

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 452 crore of a Singapore-based shell or dubious company in connection with its money laundering probe in the ILFS alleged payment default crisis, the agency said on Tuesday. The asset...

Practically raises Rs 28 crore in funding round led by Siana Capital

Hyderabad-based edutech firm Practically on Tuesday announced to have raised around Rs 28 crore in pre-Series B funding round led by Siana Capital. Existing investors YourNest Venture Capital and Exfinity Ventures also participated in the f...

Goyal launches portal to promote railways' freight business

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched an exclusive portal to promote and develop the railways freight business on Tuesday. The Indian Railways freight business development portal will act as a one-stop, single-window solution for all the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021