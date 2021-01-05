Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan playing school-level cricket: Akhtar slams PCB

With Pakistan finding themselves in a difficult position in the second Test against New Zealand, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday lambasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for bringing in "average players" and said the team is playing "school-level" cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:43 IST
Pakistan playing school-level cricket: Akhtar slams PCB
Shoaib Akhtar (file photo) . Image Credit: ANI

With Pakistan finding themselves in a difficult position in the second Test against New Zealand, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday lambasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for bringing in "average players" and said the team is playing "school-level" cricket. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls scripted the third-highest partnership for the Kiwis in the longest format of the game as the hosts completely dominated the Pakistan bowlers.

"The policies of the Pakistan Cricket Board is seeing them get what they had sowed. They keep bringing and playing average players, and they keep making an average team and will continue to do average work and because of this, average results will keep coming," Akhtar said in a video he shared on Twitter. "Whenever Pakistan will play Test cricket, they will be exposed. They are playing school-level cricket and the management has made them school-level cricketers. And now they are again thinking to change the management but when will you change?" he added.

Williamson played an innings of 238 and New Zealand declared on 659/6 -- a lead of 362 runs on the third day of the second game. Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell contributed 157 and 102* runs respectively as the hosts put a gigantic total on the board. Pakistan had to bat out 11 overs before stumps and Kyle Jamieson sent back Shan Masood (0) to the pavilion. The visitors ended the day on 8/1 -- trailing New Zealand by 354 runs.

New Zealand is leading the two-match series against Pakistan as they secured a 101-run win in the first game. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shukla's resignation accepted : Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said the resignation of the Minister of state for Youth Services and Sports Laxmi Ratan Shukla has been accepted and that she has fowarded the letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Banerjee, ...

No bird flu cases yet in Maharashtra: official

Maharashtra has not reported any cases of bird flu until now, a senior forest official said on Tuesday. Avian flu outbreak has been reported in some parts of India.As of now, there are no cases of bird flu being reported in any part of Maha...

ED attaches shares of Singapore-based shell company under PMLA in fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday attached shares worth Rs 452 crores of ILFS Tamil Nadu Power Company ITPCL held in the name of a Singapore-based shell company.The agency said that the company Ms A S Coal Pte Singapore is owned by ...

Lockdown let scientists complete pending research: NCPOR chief

The COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant lockdown gave the scientific community time to complete pending research, though field work suffered, said M Ravichandran, Director of Goa-based National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research NCPOR. He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021