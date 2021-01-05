Soccer: Juventus confirms Juan Cuadrado tested positive for COVID-19
Juventus confirmed on Tuesday that Juan Cuadrado has tested positive for COVID-19, the second player from the Serie A champions to test positive this week. Brazilian defender Alex Sandro is already in isolation after testing positive on Monday, with Cuadrado confirmed as having contracted COVID-19 after the latest round of testing.
"Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Juan Cuadrado has emerged positive with Covid-19. The player has already been placed in solitary confinement and is asymptomatic." Juve travel to AC Milan on Wednesday, when Andrea Pirlo's side will aim to reduce the 10-point gap to the league leaders.
