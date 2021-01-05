Left Menu
Development News Edition

Premier League confirms 40 new coronavirus cases

Premier League on Tuesday confirmed 40 new positive coronavirus cases after its latest round of testing and said that players and club staff are being tested twice per week.

ANI | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:19 IST
Premier League confirms 40 new coronavirus cases
Premier League logo . Image Credit: ANI

Premier League on Tuesday confirmed 40 new positive coronavirus cases after its latest round of testing and said that players and club staff are being tested twice per week. Twenty-eight individuals tested positive out of 1,311 players and club staff, who were tested from December 28 to 31, while 12 returned positive out of 984 players and club staff, who were tested from January 1 to 3.

"The Premier League is now testing players and club staff twice per week and can today confirm that between Monday 28 December and Thursday 31 December, 1,311 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 28 new positive tests," Premier League said in a statement. "Between Friday 1 January and Sunday 3 January, 984 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 and of these, there were 12 new positives," it added.

Premier League also said that the three fixtures which were postponed following an increased number of positive tests at two clubs during this period will be "rearranged as soon as possible." "With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the League continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols, fully backed by the Government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled," the statement read.

Premier League said players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days. "The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing," the statement concluded. (ANI)

Also Read: Premier League: Manchester United, Leicester City play out 2-2 draw

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ibiza bring the party in 5-2 thrashing of Celta

Ibiza, the Spanish third division side from the island which attracts revellers from the around the world, staged a party of their own on Tuesday as they routed La Liga side Celta Vigo 5-2 in a Copa del Rey second round tie. A double from S...

US Air Force deploys airmen, drones to base in Romania

The US Air Force has deployed about 90 airmen and an unspecified number of drone aircraft to a base in central Romania, boosting its military presence in the region where there are allied concerns that Russia is trying to display its milita...

Protest blocks $530 mln worth of copper from MMG's Las Bambas mine in Peru -association

A three-week-long roadblock protest by locals has prevented Las Bambas mine in Peru, run by Australia-based MMG Ltd, from exporting 189,000 tonnes of copper concentrate, a mining association leader said on Tuesday.Pablo de la Flor, executiv...

MP: 5 held with 70 kg drugs worth Rs 70cr bound for S Africa

Five people were arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday allegedly with 70 kilograms of MDMA drugs worth Rs 70 crore in the international market, police said. Additional Director General of Police Yogesh Deshmukh said one Vedprakash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021