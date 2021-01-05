Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Browns head coach, two staff and two players test positive for COVID-19

The team had to compete without their top-tier receiving corps during the Week 16 loss to the New York Jets, with players sidelined on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The AFC's sixth-seeded Browns are slated to face the AFC North-winning Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET (0115 GMT).

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:23 IST
NFL-Browns head coach, two staff and two players test positive for COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19 along with two additional coaching staff and two players, the team said on Tuesday. The Browns broke the league's longest active playoff drought with a 24-22 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to clinch a spot in this weekend's wild card round after COVID-19-related absences dogged the team in the final two weeks of the regular season.

"Our facility is currently closed while contact tracing is taking place," the Browns said in a statement. "The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts to determine the appropriate next steps." Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will step in as Cleveland's acting head coach.

The Browns had to shut their facility ahead of the Week 17 showdown with the Steelers due to positive COVID-19 tests within the franchise, prompting concern as the NFL headed towards the post-season, but they were able to play as scheduled. The team had to compete without their top-tier receiving corps during the Week 16 loss to the New York Jets, with players sidelined on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The AFC's sixth-seeded Browns are slated to face the AFC North-winning Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET (0115 GMT).

Also Read: NFL-Browns COVID-19 positives are potential final hurdle for NFL regular season

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ibiza bring the party in 5-2 thrashing of Celta

Ibiza, the Spanish third division side from the island which attracts revellers from the around the world, staged a party of their own on Tuesday as they routed La Liga side Celta Vigo 5-2 in a Copa del Rey second round tie. A double from S...

US Air Force deploys airmen, drones to base in Romania

The US Air Force has deployed about 90 airmen and an unspecified number of drone aircraft to a base in central Romania, boosting its military presence in the region where there are allied concerns that Russia is trying to display its milita...

Protest blocks $530 mln worth of copper from MMG's Las Bambas mine in Peru -association

A three-week-long roadblock protest by locals has prevented Las Bambas mine in Peru, run by Australia-based MMG Ltd, from exporting 189,000 tonnes of copper concentrate, a mining association leader said on Tuesday.Pablo de la Flor, executiv...

MP: 5 held with 70 kg drugs worth Rs 70cr bound for S Africa

Five people were arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday allegedly with 70 kilograms of MDMA drugs worth Rs 70 crore in the international market, police said. Additional Director General of Police Yogesh Deshmukh said one Vedprakash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021