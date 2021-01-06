Ind vs Aus: Rohit returns, Saini to debut as visitors name playing XI for 3rd Test

Left Menu
ANI | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:54 IST
India batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Rohit Sharma made a return to the Indian team for the Pink Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground while pacer Navdeep Saini is set to make his debut in the longest format game on Thursday. India's playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin and Mohd. Siraj.

India on Wednesday named the playing XI for the Pink Test. Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal has been dropped from the side as Rohit replaces him. Gill will open the innings with Rohit after playing knocks of 45 and 35* in his debut Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Saini comes in for speedster Umesh Yadav. The latter sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and has returned to India after he was ruled out of the series.

Rohit was also named the vice-captain for the remaining two Test matches against Australia. The opener will take over the reins from Cheteshwar Pujara. Ajinkya Rahane continues to lead the Test side in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who is on a paternity leave. The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Test Series between India and Australia will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from Thursday. The series is level at 1-1 with India registering an eight-wicket win in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after being thrashed in the opening Test of the series at the Adelaide Oval. (ANI)

