Ind vs Aus: Jadeja has improved 'a lot' as a batsman, says Rahane

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday hailed Ravindra Jadeja's contributions in the longest format, saying that the all-rounder has really improved his batting.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:01 IST
Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja put on a match-winning partnership against Australia at the MCG. (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday hailed Ravindra Jadeja's contributions in the longest format, saying that the all-rounder has really improved his batting. Rahane's remark came as India gets ready to lock horns with Australia in the third Test of the four-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), set to begin from Thursday. Jadeja had missed the first Test, but he came back for the second Test and he left an immediate impact.

Jadeja scored 57 runs with the bat and he managed to scalp three wickets as well. India whose fielding was lacklustre in the first Test improved quite significantly with Jadeja's inclusion in the second Test. "Jadeja has been really good, he has been doing really well for us in Test cricket, especially with the bat. He's bowling, we all know he can contribute, as a batsman Jadeja has improved a lot and that's a massive thing from the team's perspective when you know you're number seven can contribute with the bat, you know a good score can be achieved. You can see him in the field as well, he has taken brilliant catches and his addition in the team helped us a lot," Rahane said during a virtual press conference.

There have been reports regarding Team India being asked to remain in strict quarantine in Sydney looking at the cluster of COVID-19 cases. Commenting on the challenges of quarantine, Rahane said: "See, being in quarantine has its own challenges, as a team, we are just focusing on the game, outside life in Sydney is completely normal but the players are in quarantine which has its own challenge but we have to face it. We are not complaining and we are focusing on the third Test. "We all are prepared, we want to play some good cricket, quarantine life is a challenge, outside life in Sydney is normal but players are stuck to their rooms. But that is okay, we are prepared for any kind of situation, starting from tomorrow, we are focused on playing some good cricket," added Rahane.

Over this week, there have been reports regarding India not being in favour of playing the fourth Test at Brisbane due to harder quarantine protocols. However, Rahane clarified that the side is not at all annoyed and a call will be taken by the BCCI. Both the Indian and Australian line-ups moved to Sydney on Monday after every member of their respective contingent tested negative for COVID-19. India had levelled the four-match series against Australia after securing an eight-wicket win in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India's playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin and Mohd. Siraj. (ANI)

