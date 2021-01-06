Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Fit-again Rohit returns for third test vs Australia, Saini to make India debut

Saini's debut means Jasprit Bumrah will lead an inexperienced three-pronged pace attack which also includes one-test old Mohammed Siraj. "We'll definitely miss Umesh and Shami but that gives opportunity to other guys to come and do well at the highest level," Rahane said, citing Siraj's impressive debut in Melbourne as inspiration.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:37 IST
Cricket-Fit-again Rohit returns for third test vs Australia, Saini to make India debut

A fit-again Rohit Sharma will replace struggling opener Mayank Agarwal and fast bowler Navdeep Saini will make his test debut for India in their third match against Australia beginning at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Rohit returns after recovering from a hamstring injury which kept him out of the limited-overs series in Australia as well as the first two tests in Adelaide and Melbourne. The 33-year-old from Mumbai will partner Shubman Gill at the top after Agarwal's meagre aggregate of 31 runs in four innings made his place in the playing XI untenable.

"We all are really excited to have him (Rohit) back," said Ajinkya Rahane, who is leading India in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli who is out on paternity leave. "His experience at the highest level matters a lot.

"He had seven-eight (practice) sessions. He came to Melbourne and when our test match got over, he started his practice straightaway. He's been batting really well," Rahane said in a video conference before the playing XI was announced. Rohit will also be deputy to Rahane.

India have also lost the services of frontline pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav through injuries since levelling the series 1-1 in Melbourne. Saini's debut means Jasprit Bumrah will lead an inexperienced three-pronged pace attack which also includes one-test old Mohammed Siraj.

"We'll definitely miss Umesh and Shami but that gives opportunity to other guys to come and do well at the highest level," Rahane said, citing Siraj's impressive debut in Melbourne as inspiration. "It's not about one or two individuals, it's about the bowling unit ... As a team we want to do well.

"I'm really happy for Siraj. The way he bowled in the last game, especially when Umesh got injured in the second innings ... Siraj was really exceptional." India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India has been strongly committed to unity, stability and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka: Jaishankar.

India has been strongly committed to unity, stability and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka Jaishankar....

European stocks rise as possible 'blue sweep' in Georgia lifts U.S. stimulus hopes

European stocks rose on Wednesday, with economically sensitive sectors such as energy and banks leading the gains, as investors braced for a Democratic win in crucial U.S. Senate run-off election in Georgia that could drive bigger fiscal st...

Priyanka slams UP govt over Budaun gang rape, murder

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Adityanath government on Wednesday over the gang rape and murder in Budaun district, alleging that there was something wrong in the intentions of the Uttar Pradesh administration on the i...

FTSE 100 rises as surge in oil prices lifts energy stocks

Energy stocks pushed Londons FTSE 100 higher on Wednesday as crude oil prices jumped to their highest in eleven months after Saudi Arabia agreed to reduce output more than expected. Oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell provided the big...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021