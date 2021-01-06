Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amre joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

Former India cricketer Pravin Amre has joined Delhi Capitals as assistant coach for the upcoming two seasons of the Indian Premier League, the team announced on Wednesday. The 52-year-old Amre, who served as the franchises head talent scout between 2014-2019, will join the existing coaching staff, headed by Ricky PontingI am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for having me on board.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:18 IST
Amre joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

Former India cricketer Pravin Amre has joined Delhi Capitals as assistant coach for the upcoming two seasons of the Indian Premier League, the team announced on Wednesday. The 52-year-old Amre, who served as the franchise's head talent scout between 2014-2019, will join the existing coaching staff, headed by Ricky Ponting

''I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for having me on board. With the team having reached its very first IPL final in 2020, this is certainly an exciting time to be back there. I look forward to working with Ricky again, and all the players,'' Amre was quoted as saying in a press release. ''I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Pravin Amre back to the Delhi Capitals side,'' said CEO Dhiraj Malhotra, on the latest development. ''Ours is a team with an Indian core, and that thought process applies to our coaching staff as well. ''Few coaches know the domestic cricket scene in India as thoroughly as Amre does. He has been instrumental in getting the likes of Shreyas, Rishabh and Prithvi to our franchise, and his experience will once again be extremely valuable for us. We are delighted to have him on board.'' Amre, who played 11 Tests and 37 ODIs for India, has had a prolific run in domestic cricket as a player and coach. He coached Mumbai to three Ranji Trophy titles, and has also worked as a personal coach with several India internationals.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police bust six-member gang of robbers

Bengaluru, Jan 6 PTI A six-member gang of robbers has been busted in the city and ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh have been seized from them, police said on Wednesday. A month ago, the robbers had entered a house in the absence of the family mem...

Wikileaks' Assange denied bail by London court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday by a British court....

More garbage than water: Serbia promises clean-up of hydro reservoir

Almost as far as the eye can see, trash spreads out over Serbias Potpecko Lake, lapping against the dam that crosses it. Built up over many years against a backdrop of rolling rural hills, the ocean of plastic now threatens to clog up the d...

HFCL ships 1 lakh indigenously made Wi-Fi products, plans global expansion

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Wednesday said it has completed the shipment of one lakh Wi-Fi products made indigenously and now plans to expand its global footprint. The company said it is enhancing readiness to serve 5G network requi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021