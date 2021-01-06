Left Menu
Bangladesh ropes in Jon Lewis as batting coach for WI, NZ series

Bangladesh ropes in Jon Lewis as batting coach for WI, NZ series
Bangladesh has appointed Jon Lewis as batting coach for the upcoming two bilateral series against the West Indies and New Zealand, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday. The 50-year-old Englishman, who had served as batting coach of Sri Lanka cricket team, will step in the shoes of Neil McKenzie, who stepped down last August citing family reasons.

''He (Lewis) is coming in a day or two, after which we will speak in person. We had three or four coaches in our shortlist but we considered his experience,'' BCB's cricket operations chairman Akram Khan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. ''After discussing the shortlist among ourselves, including the head coach, we decided to select him.

''Due to the pandemic, nobody wants to go on a long-term contract. We will see him for a couple of series and then see if we can keep him for a longer period.'' Lewis, who scored 16 first-class centuries in a career spanning nearly two decades, is also an experienced coach, having led Durham to three trophies between 2013 and 2016. Bangladesh will host West Indies from January 20 to February 15, playing three ODIs and two Tests, before touring New Zealand to play three ODIs and three T20Is in March.

Bangladesh will miss the services of bowling coach Daniel Vettori for the West Indies series as he continues to stay in New Zealand but will be available for the next series. Akram said Vettori decided to remain in New Zealand due to the ''strict and limited'' COVID-19 protocols laid down by the country.

''We have also run into trouble with Vettori, who wanted to come (for the West Indies series). But there are a lot of difficult formalities (strict protocols) when someone returns to New Zealand,'' he said. ''Anyone going out of the country has to mention when he or she is returning, and then the quarantine facilities are limited. He is going to join us when we go to New Zealand next month, and in the meantime Sohel Islam will take his place.'' PTI ATK PDS PDS

