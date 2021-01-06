Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizo boxer Lalrinsanga to fight for WBC super feather title in Aizawl in March

Mizoram boxer Lalrinsanga will fight for the WBC super feather title here in March, boxing coach and promoter Mujtaba Kamal said on Wednesday. He said Lalrinsanga fighting for the WBC super feather title here is expected to be a huge boost for the sport in the state.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:43 IST
Mizo boxer Lalrinsanga to fight for WBC super feather title in Aizawl in March

Mizoram boxer Lalrinsanga will fight for the WBC super feather title here in March, boxing coach and promoter Mujtaba Kamal said on Wednesday. The event will be organised by Grassroot Boxing Promotional in association with Mizoram-based Sete Boxing Academy.

“Mizoram has a lot of talented boxers, who can bring fame to not only Mizoram but also India. Our main goal is to promote professional boxing in the state and assist the local boxers to take part at international level,” Grassroot Boxing Promotional chief Kamal told reporters. He said Lalrinsanga fighting for the WBC super feather title here is expected to be a huge boost for the sport in the state. He said his team met state sports minister Robert Romawia on Tuesday regarding the event.

Royte tweeted that he had a fruitful meeting with the Cultfit India team headed by Kamal on professional boxing and promotion of professional boxers from Mizoram. “We agreed to work together to organise international professional boxing bout in Aizawl sometime in March 2021,” Royte tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021