Ireland pacer Delany ruled out of UAE series due to knee injury
Pacer David Delany has left Ireland's squad after complaining of knee pain following training in Abu Dhabi, Cricket Ireland said on Wednesday.ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:41 IST
Pacer David Delany has left Ireland's squad after complaining of knee pain following training in Abu Dhabi, Cricket Ireland said on Wednesday. While the initial injury was reported to support staff on Monday, a decision has now been made to return Delany to Ireland.
"David limped off the field during our centre wicket practice on Monday citing sudden pain in his left knee. Given that he has a previous history with his knee, we feel that it is best to get David home safely and have a review with his knee specialist," said Mark Rausa, Head of Sports Science, Physiotherapy and Medical Services for Cricket Ireland in a statement. Meanwhile, Josh Little will join the Irish side on Thursday. Little was originally named in the 16-man squad, but in mid-December, he was forced to self-isolate after a close contact tested positive.
He was tested at the time but returned a negative result. However, a second test four days later yielded a positive result and he was immediately quarantined at home in Dublin. All other players and coaches returned negative results. Little has now completed his quarantine period and has subsequently returned two negative test results, with no symptoms displayed. He has been cleared to join the squad.
"The national selectors are currently considering whether a 16th player will now be sent out as a replacement for Delany and will advise in due course," Cricket Ireland said. Ireland will lock horns with UAE before they play Afghanistan in the World Cup Super League fixtures later this month.
The four-match Abu Dhabi ODI series between UAE and Ireland will begin on Friday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ireland
- Irish
- Josh
- Dublin
- David
- Afghanistan
- World Cup Super League
- Abu Dhabi
ALSO READ
Josh Brolin, wife Kathryn welcome second child together
IIS officer Ramesh Chandra Joshi takes charge as CBI's Chief Information Officer
David Henrie, wife Maria Cahill welcome baby boy on Christmas
Our country will become great only with the efforts of the common man: Bhaiyyaji Joshi
Pope appoints successor to liberal Dublin archbishop Martin