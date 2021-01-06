Left Menu
Former cricketer Shahid Afridi was disappointed with Pakistan's dismal performance in the second Test against New Zealand on Wednesday.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:46 IST
Shahid Afridi disappointed by Pakistan's 'poor' performance in New Zealand
New Zealand clean sweep Pakistan in Test series (2-0) Image: Pakistan Cricket's Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi was disappointed with Pakistan's dismal performance in the second Test against New Zealand on Wednesday. Pakistan lost the first Test against New Zealand at the cusp of the end of the game, however, in the second match, the visitors were completely outplayed by the hosts.

Kyle Jamieson's six-wicket haul gave New Zealand a much-deserved victory on day four of the second Test by an innings and 176 runs here at the Hagley Oval on Wednesday. Afridi expressed his disappointment after the defeat and said the Pakistan players need to apply talent and courage to survive in the longest format of the game.

"Congratulations to NZ for becoming #1 Test team, great performance by @KanyWilliamson & team. Really disappointing to see the performance in 2nd Test after a good fight in 1st Test. The players need to apply talent& courage to survive in Test cricket. The results in NZ r very poor," Afridi tweeted. New Zealand declared their first innings after gaining a lead of 362 runs, and then made light work of Pakistan batsmen in the second innings taking 81.4 overs to bundle out the visitors for a comprehensive win.

With this victory, New Zealand has become the number one ranked Test team in the world. New Zealand's third successive 2-0 win in a home series has helped them stay in contention for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship. The championship is interestingly poised with the finalists yet to be decided. New Zealand gained the maximum of 120 points from the series against Pakistan after their win, taking their points tally to 420 out of a possible 600 after having also beaten West Indies and India by the same margin in their two previous series.

New Zealand stands third in the points table with 0.700 percentage points won, the factor that determines the final placings rather than total points won, following a change to the points system owing to the Covid-19 disruption. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

