FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v India, third test

Factbox on the third test between Australia and India, which begins on Thursday:

WHEN? Jan. 7-11 (1030 a.m. local/2330 GMT)

WHERE? Sydney Cricket Ground (10,000 restricted capacity)

MATCH OFFICIALS (all Australian) Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Rod Tucker

Third umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: David Boon

AUSTRALIA World ranking: 2

Coach: Justin Langer Captain: Tim Paine

Team: Will Pucovski, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon. INDIA

World ranking: 3 Coach: Ravi Shastri

Captain: Ajinkya Rahane Team: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini.

PREVIOUS SYDNEY CRICKET GROUND TESTS 1947 - Match drawn

1968 - Australia won by 144 runs 1978 - India won by an innings and two runs

1981 - Australia won by an innings and four runs 1986 - Match drawn

1992 - Match drawn 2000 - Australia won by an innings and 141 runs

2004 - Match drawn 2008 - Australia won by 122 runs

2012 - Australia won by an innings and 68 runs 2015 - Match drawn

2019 - Match drawn RESULTS

First test (Adelaide): Australia won by eight wickets Second test (Melbourne): India won by eight wickets

REMAINING FIXTURES Jan. 15-19 Fourth test at the Gabba, Brisbane (1000 a.m. local/0000 GMT) (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter and Toby Davis)

