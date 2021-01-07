Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v India, third test

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 05:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 05:04 IST
FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v India, third test

Factbox on the third test between Australia and India, which begins on Thursday:

WHEN? Jan. 7-11 (1030 a.m. local/2330 GMT)

WHERE? Sydney Cricket Ground (10,000 restricted capacity)

MATCH OFFICIALS (all Australian) Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Rod Tucker

Third umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: David Boon

AUSTRALIA World ranking: 2

Coach: Justin Langer Captain: Tim Paine

Team: Will Pucovski, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon. INDIA

World ranking: 3 Coach: Ravi Shastri

Captain: Ajinkya Rahane Team: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini.

PREVIOUS SYDNEY CRICKET GROUND TESTS 1947 - Match drawn

1968 - Australia won by 144 runs 1978 - India won by an innings and two runs

1981 - Australia won by an innings and four runs 1986 - Match drawn

1992 - Match drawn 2000 - Australia won by an innings and 141 runs

2004 - Match drawn 2008 - Australia won by 122 runs

2012 - Australia won by an innings and 68 runs 2015 - Match drawn

2019 - Match drawn RESULTS

First test (Adelaide): Australia won by eight wickets Second test (Melbourne): India won by eight wickets

REMAINING FIXTURES Jan. 15-19 Fourth test at the Gabba, Brisbane (1000 a.m. local/0000 GMT) (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter and Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump supporters storm Capitol, clash with police; Biden says 'unprecedented assault' on democracy

In an unprecedented assault on democracy in America, thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in casualty and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional proce...

Facebook, YouTube remove Trump's video

Facebook and YouTube have removed a video of President Donald Trump in which he repeated unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him after his supporters stormed the US Capitol. In the video, Trump also said that he loved his sup...

U.S. lawmaker draws up impeachment papers on Trump after mobs storm Capitol

A Democratic congresswoman on Wednesday said she was drawing up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump after mobs broke into the U.S. Capitol httpswww.reuters.comarticleus-usa-electionits-insurrection-biden-says-as-trump-sup...

COLUMN-Swinging again, Saudi Arabia sacrifices market share to protect oil price: Kemp

Saudi Arabias announcement that it will reduce oil output by 1 million barrels per day in February and March has boosted prices and helped paper over divisions within the producer alliance, at least temporarily.The unilateral cut, announced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021