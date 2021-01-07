FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v India, third test

FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v India, third testReuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 05:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 05:04 IST
Factbox on the third test between Australia and India, which begins on Thursday:
WHEN? Jan. 7-11 (1030 a.m. local/2330 GMT)
WHERE? Sydney Cricket Ground (10,000 restricted capacity)
MATCH OFFICIALS (all Australian) Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Rod Tucker
Third umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: David Boon
AUSTRALIA World ranking: 2
Coach: Justin Langer Captain: Tim Paine
Team: Will Pucovski, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon. INDIA
World ranking: 3 Coach: Ravi Shastri
Captain: Ajinkya Rahane Team: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini.
PREVIOUS SYDNEY CRICKET GROUND TESTS 1947 - Match drawn
1968 - Australia won by 144 runs 1978 - India won by an innings and two runs
1981 - Australia won by an innings and four runs 1986 - Match drawn
1992 - Match drawn 2000 - Australia won by an innings and 141 runs
2004 - Match drawn 2008 - Australia won by 122 runs
2012 - Australia won by an innings and 68 runs 2015 - Match drawn
2019 - Match drawn RESULTS
First test (Adelaide): Australia won by eight wickets Second test (Melbourne): India won by eight wickets
REMAINING FIXTURES Jan. 15-19 Fourth test at the Gabba, Brisbane (1000 a.m. local/0000 GMT) (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter and Toby Davis)
