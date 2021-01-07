Left Menu
ISL 7: We lost two points against East Bengal, says Ferrando

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando felt that they lost two points against SC East Bengal (SCEB) after Robbie Fowler's 10-men held Goa to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan on Wednesday.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 07-01-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 09:13 IST
FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando felt that they lost two points against SC East Bengal (SCEB) after Robbie Fowler's 10-men held Goa to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan on Wednesday. In what was initially a cagey contest, SCEB took the lead through Bright Enobakhare's (79') stunning solo goal. But Goa fought back with a goal from substitute Devendra Murgaonkar (81') to deny their opponents a second successive win, who were brought to 10-men in the second half.

Goa dominated the first half, keeping possession and creating chances but couldn't find a way as neither sides were unable to break the deadlock. While Goa keeper Mohammad Nawaz was hardly tested, SCEB keeper Debjit Majumder was instrumental for his side, pulling off four crucial saves. "I am not so happy after 1-1. We want to win all the points. We lost two points. We prepare the games with different plans of the opponents. In this game, I am happy because we created spaces and opportunities. Not a surprise for us," Ferrando said after the game.

East Bengal defender Danny Fox was sent off in the 56th minute of the match. FC Goa tried to create more opportunities after the sending off but lost the ball in transitions. "After the red card, we tried to make more space. But in transition, we lost the ball and it was a clear opportunity for them. The reaction (after conceding) was good but I am not so happy with the transition when we are working in defence," Ferrando said.

"When you decide to attack, there is so much space at the back. So much space in behind. At the end we took risks. Our mentality is now to focus on the next game. It is most important for us to work and improve," he added. (ANI)

