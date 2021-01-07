Ronaldo, Dybala make things easier: Chiesa after heroics against AC Milan

After guiding Juventus to a brilliant win over AC Milan, Federico Chiesa praised his teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala saying that they make things easier and have the ability to see things that others overlook. Juventus secured a 3-1 win over AC Milan in the Serie A here on Thursday. Chiesa scored twice in the match while the third goal was netted by Weston McKennie.

"I'm fine. I had a small hip problem, but no muscle issues. It's nothing serious. I'm happy with the consistency in my performances. It's very important and the senior players here also talk about that. Giving everything for this team takes you to a high level and the goals are a result of that. For the first goal, I just did what the coach asks of me: to release the ball and time my runs into space well," the club's official website quoted Chiesa as saying. "When you have players like Dybala and Cristiano who see things that others don't, everything is easier. The second goal on my left foot, however, is down to training. You have greater responsibility at Juve. I always try to help the side out defensively and I'm also pleased when we manage to dig in together and stand firm. We've got a fantastic result as a team this evening and we're very pleased," he added.

What makes the victory more special for Juventus is that they have beaten a club that was unbeaten so far in this season of Serie A. Although their unbeaten run came to an end, AC Milan continue to remain at the top of the Serie A standings with 37 points while Juventus are placed in the fourth position with 30 points. Juventus will now take on Sassuolo on Monday. (ANI)

