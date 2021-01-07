Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ronaldo, Dybala make things easier: Chiesa after heroics against AC Milan

After guiding Juventus to a brilliant win over AC Milan, Federico Chiesa praised his teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala saying that they make things easier and have the ability to see things that others overlook.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 07-01-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 16:47 IST
Ronaldo, Dybala make things easier: Chiesa after heroics against AC Milan
Cristiano Ronaldo in action against AC Milan (Photo/ Juventus Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After guiding Juventus to a brilliant win over AC Milan, Federico Chiesa praised his teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala saying that they make things easier and have the ability to see things that others overlook. Juventus secured a 3-1 win over AC Milan in the Serie A here on Thursday. Chiesa scored twice in the match while the third goal was netted by Weston McKennie.

"I'm fine. I had a small hip problem, but no muscle issues. It's nothing serious. I'm happy with the consistency in my performances. It's very important and the senior players here also talk about that. Giving everything for this team takes you to a high level and the goals are a result of that. For the first goal, I just did what the coach asks of me: to release the ball and time my runs into space well," the club's official website quoted Chiesa as saying. "When you have players like Dybala and Cristiano who see things that others don't, everything is easier. The second goal on my left foot, however, is down to training. You have greater responsibility at Juve. I always try to help the side out defensively and I'm also pleased when we manage to dig in together and stand firm. We've got a fantastic result as a team this evening and we're very pleased," he added.

What makes the victory more special for Juventus is that they have beaten a club that was unbeaten so far in this season of Serie A. Although their unbeaten run came to an end, AC Milan continue to remain at the top of the Serie A standings with 37 points while Juventus are placed in the fourth position with 30 points. Juventus will now take on Sassuolo on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary proposes extending remote learning for secondary schools -state sec

Hungary is proposing extending remote learning for secondary schools beyond next Monday due to high coronavirus infections and uncertainties over a new variant of the virus that first emerged in the United Kingdom, a state secretary said. Z...

Punjab student travels from US to stand with farmers

Had it not been for the farmers protest against the new agri laws that began over a month ago, 22-year-old Navpal Singh would have never planned a trip home at this time from Texas in the US, where he is a student. This protest forced me to...

NSG commandos, CRPF tableau part of Republic Day parade 2021

A contingent of the NSG black cat commandos and a tableau of the countrys largest paramilitary force CRPF will be part of the forthcoming Republic Day parade in the national capital, official sources said on Thursday. Marching and band cont...

4th Test Impasse: BCCI formally writes to CA on relaxation of Brisbane hard quarantine

The BCCI on Thursday wrote to Cricket Australia seeking relaxation in hard quarantine protocol of Brisbane for the fourth Test to go ahead, reminding the host board that the visitors are done with the strict isolation that was agreed upon a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021