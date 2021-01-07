Left Menu
Development News Edition

English FA concluded Cavani not racist while banning striker

PTI | London | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:21 IST
English FA concluded Cavani not racist while banning striker

The English Football Association panel banned Edinson Cavani for three matches despite accepting the Manchester United striker was not racist and had not known his language was offensive.

Cavani hadn't been in England long in October when he posted a public message to a friend on Instagram using a Spanish term for Black people which he said was intended as an affectionate greeting.

The full findings of the FA regulatory commission were published on Thursday, explaining why the Uruguayan received the minimum three-game suspension in the regulations.

''The commission were satisfied that the player wrote his reply in affectionate appreciation of a message from his Uruguayan friend and that it was not designed or intended to be racist or offensive either to his friend or others reading the content of the Instagram post,'' the three-person FA commission said.

''Such a conclusion was supported by all the available evidence relevant to the circumstances in which the post was made and having regard to the character and response of the player.... However, it is not sufficient that the player simply had no such intent.'' The FA argued that ''a follower of English Premier League football would have understandably concluded that the words used were racially offensive.'' After being released by Paris Saint-Germain, Cavani had been living in England for only a couple of months when the message was posted.

The FA accepted he had not been ''sufficiently exposed to the language and culture of this country so as to allow him to have understood that words that were affectionate and unoffensive in his native language, were unquestionably offensive in this country.'' But the FA commission expressed surprise about United's lack of media training for a new signing who did not speak English ''to be better placed to understand the cultural differences that might give rise to issues with a foreign player posting information on a social media platform.'' Cavani will serve the third game of his ban on Saturday when United plays Watford in the FA Cup. Cavani was also fined 100,000 pounds (then USD 136,500) and ordered to complete face-to-face education.

There has been an outcry over the punishment from Uruguayans, including players Luis Suarez and Diego Godin.

The Uruguayan players' union said the FA, not Cavani, committed a ''discriminatory and racist act'' because the ban punishes ''our whole culture, our way of life.'' The union urged the FA to review its disciplinary processes “to take into account the plurality of people's ways of life and cultures.'' AP KHSKHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Manchester United sign Ivorian winger Diallo from Atalanta

Manchester United have signed winger Amad Diallo from Italian side Atalanta, with the 18-year-old Ivorian putting pen to paper on a contract until June 2025, the Premier League club said on Thursday.Financial details of the transfer were no...

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor head to Jaisalmer for final schedule of 'Bhoot Police'

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor along with producer Ramesh Taurani flew off to Jaisalmer on Thursday to shoot the final schedule for the upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot-Police. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirm...

Turkey reports 12,171 new coronavirus cases, 194 deaths

Turkey reported 12,171 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, bringing the countrys total number of cases to 2,296,102.It reported 194 related fatalities over the same period, raising the total...

Use products made of dung, urine; help protect cows: Minister

Karnataka Animal HusbandryMinister Prabhu Chauhan on Thursday appealed to people tohelp protect cows by using soaps, shampoos, incense sticksand other products made of cow dung and urine.Besides milk, curd, butter and ghee, there are produc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021