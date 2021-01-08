Left Menu
Soccer-Wolves' Nuno alarmed by COVID-19 case surge in English clubs

Aston Villa's FA Cup third round-match against Liverpool on Friday is in doubt after Villa reported new COVID-19 cases in their squad while Shrewsbury Town's clash at Southampton will not go ahead after an outbreak at the third-tier team. Four Premier League games and over 50 games in the English Football League - which governs the three divisions below the top flight - have been postponed so far this season.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 09:00 IST
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo is alarmed by the rising number of COVID-19 cases within English clubs and fears the situation will worsen. Aston Villa's FA Cup third round-match against Liverpool on Friday is in doubt after Villa reported new COVID-19 cases in their squad while Shrewsbury Town's clash at Southampton will not go ahead after an outbreak at the third-tier team.

Four Premier League games and over 50 games in the English Football League - which governs the three divisions below the top flight - have been postponed so far this season. "Unfortunately, it's going to happen more," Nuno was quoted as saying by the BBC, ahead of Friday's FA Cup third-round clash against Crystal Palace.

"Just look at the news. The expectations are terrible. It's going to get worse." The Premier League on Tuesday returned 40 new COVID-19 cases - the highest in a week this season after two rounds of testing last week.

Players and staff at top-flight clubs are being tested twice a week after a highly infectious variant of the novel coronavirus led to a surge in cases across the country and forced the British government to announce a new national lockdown. "In football we live in a bubble and don't always feel what society is feeling," Nuno added. "But it's tough for everyone. Players are only human and the rise in cases is scary."

