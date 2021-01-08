Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBL 10: 3 matches moved from Sydney to Canberra due to border restrictions

Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday confirmed that three matches will be moved from Sydney venues to Manuka Oval, Canberra as a result of state border closures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 08-01-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 09:02 IST
BBL 10: 3 matches moved from Sydney to Canberra due to border restrictions
Manuka Oval Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: ANI

Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday confirmed that three matches will be moved from Sydney venues to Manuka Oval, Canberra as a result of state border closures to contain the spread of coronavirus. "The decision has been made in line with Cricket Australia's commitment to giving all formats and competitions the best chance of completing a full season," the official statement read.

The three games currently moved are: January 13: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, originally scheduled to be played at Sydney Showground Stadium.

January 16: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, originally scheduled to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground. January 18: Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, originally scheduled to be played at Sydney Showground Stadium.

All matches will now be played at Manuka Oval, Canberra in line with health directions and with existing start times retained. "The decision to move these three matches from Sydney to Canberra has been taken to ensure the continuation of the BBL season despite the ongoing public health situation and related state border closures," Alistair Dobson, the head of the Big Bash, said.

"As part of our ongoing monitoring of the situation in Sydney, we will consider whether or not we need to make any decisions on the remaining matches in Sydney in due course," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. transport, education secretaries quit in staff exodus after Capitol violence

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned on Thursday, joining a growing list of aides leaving President Donald Trumps administration in protest at the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his support...

China's internet regulator weighs tighter curbs on payment, shopping platforms

Chinas top internet watchdog canvassed public opinion on Friday for a plan to update rules more than two decades old, aiming to widen oversight of online services to cover payment, shopping and livestreaming platforms.For the first time, th...

China stocks retreat from 13-year high on Sino-U.S. tensions; Hong Kong up

China stocks retreated from a 13-year high on Friday, as investors booked profits following a strong rally amid worries over Sino-U.S. tensions. The CSI300 index fell 1.0, to 5,458.06 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shan...

Delhi police arrests two members of Mewat-based gang

The special cell of Delhi police on Thursday night arrested two members of Haryanas Mewat-based gang from Chhatarpur in Delhi. As per an official statement of Delhi police, a trap was laid to apprehend the alleged criminals based on credibl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021