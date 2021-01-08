Left Menu
Development News Edition

Omar Rekik signs professional contract with Arsenal

Tunisian defender Omar Rekik has signed a professional contract with Arsenal on Thursday and joined the under-23s squad.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-01-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 09:04 IST
Omar Rekik signs professional contract with Arsenal
Defender Omar Rekik (Photo/ Arsenal Academy Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Tunisian defender Omar Rekik has signed a professional contract with Arsenal on Thursday and joined the under-23s squad. The 19-year-old has joined us from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin. Omar is a centre-half who can play on both sides.

Omar was born in the Netherlands and he has played internationally at the youth level for Tunisia and the Netherlands. Throughout his youth career, he also spent time at Feyenoord, Manchester City, PSV Eindhoven and Marseille. "It feels great to be here after a long time of hard work. It feels great. I moved in three weeks ago and I've been in quarantine, so I can't wait to get started," Rekik told Arsenal's website.

"The warmth of the people and the interest that they showed in me, and of course, when a club like Arsenal is interested, I don't think anyone needs to think twice," he added. The defender is happy with his three-season stint with Hertha as it helped him to gain experience."At Hertha, I had a lot of experiences, good and bad, but I'm happy for even the bad ones because it makes you into the person and character that you are. I've experienced a lot there. I had three good seasons there and I'm very happy," Rekik said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. transport, education secretaries quit in staff exodus after Capitol violence

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned on Thursday, joining a growing list of aides leaving President Donald Trumps administration in protest at the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his support...

China's internet regulator weighs tighter curbs on payment, shopping platforms

Chinas top internet watchdog canvassed public opinion on Friday for a plan to update rules more than two decades old, aiming to widen oversight of online services to cover payment, shopping and livestreaming platforms.For the first time, th...

China stocks retreat from 13-year high on Sino-U.S. tensions; Hong Kong up

China stocks retreated from a 13-year high on Friday, as investors booked profits following a strong rally amid worries over Sino-U.S. tensions. The CSI300 index fell 1.0, to 5,458.06 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shan...

Delhi police arrests two members of Mewat-based gang

The special cell of Delhi police on Thursday night arrested two members of Haryanas Mewat-based gang from Chhatarpur in Delhi. As per an official statement of Delhi police, a trap was laid to apprehend the alleged criminals based on credibl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021