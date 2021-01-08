Soccer-Villa cleared to face Liverpool in FA Cup despite COVID-19 outbreak
Villa closed their training ground and cancelled Thursday's practice session after a number of first-team players and staff tested positive for the virus. British media reported Villa are preparing to field a team of youngsters after the first-team squad went into isolation. Mark Delaney, Villa's under-23 coach, is set to take charge in the absence of manager Dean Smith and his backroom staff.Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:38 IST
Aston Villa's FA Cup third round tie at home to Liverpool on Friday will go ahead as planned despite a COVID-19 outbreak at the club. Villa closed their training ground and cancelled Thursday's practice session after a number of first-team players and staff tested positive for the virus.
British media reported Villa are preparing to field a team of youngsters after the first-team squad went into isolation. Mark Delaney, Villa's under-23 coach, is set to take charge in the absence of manager Dean Smith and his backroom staff.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Liverpool
- FA Cup
- Villa
- British
- Dean Smith
ALSO READ
Liverpool not thinking about challenging for title at the moment: Klopp
Can't understand why someone would want to leave Liverpool: Klopp
Liverpool defender Matip out 3 weeks with muscle injury
Soccer-Liverpool's Matip out for up to three weeks with adductor strain
Darlow frustrates Liverpool in 0-0 draw at Newcastle