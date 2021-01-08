Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenin into Abu Dhabi round 3 after Flipkens injures ankle

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:38 IST
Kenin into Abu Dhabi round 3 after Flipkens injures ankle

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin reached the third round of the Abu Dhabi Open on Friday after her opponent Kirsten Flipkens injured her ankle and had to retire.

Flipkens won the first set 7-5 and was 5-4 down in the second when she jumped to play a shot and landed heavily on her left ankle, which twisted underneath her.

Flipkens broke Kenin's serve five times in the first set, including breaking the American to love in consecutive service games to take the first set after Kenin had served for the set with a 5-4 lead.

Kenin plays either 13th-seeded Yulia Putintseva or Barbora Krejcikova in the third round.

Also, the 15th-seeded Ons Jabeur won 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 against Kateryna Bondarenko in their second-round match. Jabeur, an Australian Open quarterfinalist last year, will play either fourth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka or Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Mean Girls' won't reopen on Broadway due to pandemic

Producers of Broadway play Mean Girls announced on Thursday local time that the musical, based on Tina Feys modern cult classic, will not resume when theatres reopen. According to Variety, the show will close, having played its final perfor...

Maha's halving realty premiums can cut property prices by 7 pc in Mumbai, boost demand: Report

The Maharashtra governments recent move to reduce all premiums related to the realty sector by 50 per cent will lower property prices by 7 per cent in the financial capital, giving a significant boost to the industry, a report said on Frida...

Soccer-FIFA to trial concussion substitutes at Club World Cup

FIFA will trial concussion substitutes at next months Club World Cup in Qatar, soccers world governing body said on Friday. The decision comes after the games rule-making body IFAB gave the go-ahead to additional trials last month.The trial...

Netrack Introduces Seismic Rack Cabinet to Protect IT Equipment from Earthquake

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirWhen a company plans to set up an IT room, there is a considerable investment they consider for purchasing the right equipment as per their need, server rack cabinets being one among the most important. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021