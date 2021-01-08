Shehan Jayasuriya to no longer play for Sri Lanka, will relocate to US
ANI | Colombo | Updated: 08-01-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:06 IST
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday announced that Shehan Jayasuriya will no longer be available for the selection for domestic or international cricket tournaments as the player has decided to relocate to the USA. Jayasuriya represented Sri Lanka in 12 ODIs and 18 T20Is, scoring 195 and 241 runs respectively.
"National player Shehan Jayasuriya, who represented Sri Lanka in both ODIs and T20I formats have informed SLC, that he will no longer be available for the selection of domestic or international cricket tournaments with immediate effect," SLC said in a statement. "Jayasuriya has taken this decision, as he has decided to relocate to United States of America with his family to settle in that country. Whilst announcing his decision, Shehan thanked Sri Lanka Cricket for the opportunities provided to him, during his time as a national player," the statement added.
SLC thanked Jayasuriya for the services he rendered as a player and wished him "the very best in his future endeavors." Sri Lanka recently played a two-match Test series against South Africa which the latter won 2-0. The team is currently preparing for the Test series against England, which begins on January 14 in Galle. (ANI)
