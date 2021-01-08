Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-West Brom sign midfielder Snodgrass from West Ham

Snodgrass, who had six months left on his West Ham deal, is manager Sam Allardyce's first signing at the Hawthorns as the club look to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone. "He'll add Premier League experience and Premier League quality to our side," Allardyce said of Snodgrass, who scored 11 goals and had 17 assists in 86 games for West Ham.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:06 IST
Soccer-West Brom sign midfielder Snodgrass from West Ham
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

West Bromwich Albion have signed midfielder Robert Snodgrass from West Ham United on an 18-month contract, the Premier League club said on Friday. Snodgrass, who had six months left on his West Ham deal, is manager Sam Allardyce's first signing at the Hawthorns as the club look to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.

"He'll add Premier League experience and Premier League quality to our side," Allardyce said of Snodgrass, who scored 11 goals and had 17 assists in 86 games for West Ham. "He's left-footed. We all look for balance. When you get the right balance in the team with left-footed players, they can really produce for you down that left side.

"He tells me he's played holding midfield, left of a three, wide left and right, so he's pretty versatile across midfield." West Brom are second-bottom in the league standings, with eight points from 17 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief says 'clear problem' poorer nations not getting COVID-19 vaccines yet

The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday there is a clear problem that low- and middle-income countries are not yet receiving supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.Rich countries have the majority of the supply, WHO director-general...

Deutsche Bank to agree to pay $100 mln over bribery charges- NYT

Germanys Deutsche Bank is expected to agree to pay more than 100 million to settle charges related to allegedly violating anti-bribery laws as it tried to win business in places like China, The New York Times reported on Friday.Deutsche Ban...

TN govt withdraws nod for 100 per cent occupancy in theatres

The Tamil Nadu government on Fridaycancelled its order permitting 100 per cent occupancy in movietheatres and said the capacity shall be restricted to 50 percent.Days after allowing full capacity in cinemas followingrepresentations from the...

Singhu Border: Sewadars come from Panchkula, do fogging to keep dengue at bay

Armed with shiny spraying machines, a group of volunteers from a famous Sikh shrine in Panchkula have come to the main farmers protest site, straddling a Delhi-Haryana border where they did extensive anti-dengue fogging on Friday to disinfe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021