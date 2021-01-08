Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSL to start on February 20, final slated for March 22

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:21 IST
PSL to start on February 20, final slated for March 22

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will begin here from February 20 with 34 matches scheduled over a 30-day period between the six franchises, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

The final will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 22.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has restricted the league to only two venues -- Karachi and Lahore -- for the upcoming edition.

Last year, matches were also held in Multan and Rawalpindi.

The PCB also outlined the steps taken to ensure the tournament is held in a safe environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with all foreign players asked to enter Pakistan by February 15 with COVID negative certificates.

''Upon arrival, they will require two more negative PCR tests before being allowed to train and compete in the competition. The asymptomatic players or support staff returning a positive test will have to serve a five-day isolation period with RT-PCR tests on day one and four,'' the board said in a statement.

The PCB also said that a decision to allow spectators for the tournament at the venues will be taken closer to the tournament.

''With regards to crowd attendances, since COVID-19 is an evolving situation, a decision will be made closer to time though the event organisers are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the concerned government officials.

''While preparing the event schedule, the organisers have ensured each side is playing an equal number of day and evening matches,'' the PCB said.

The National Stadium here will organise the first half of the competition, while the Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will be the venue of the second half of the competition, including the playoffs.

Defending champions Karachi Kings, who now have a new coach in Herschelle Gibbs, will take on Quetta Gladiators in the opening match.

The PCB also announced that the players draft for the league will take place on January 10 in Lahore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief says 'clear problem' poorer nations not getting COVID-19 vaccines yet

The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday there is a clear problem that low- and middle-income countries are not yet receiving supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.Rich countries have the majority of the supply, WHO director-general...

Deutsche Bank to agree to pay $100 mln over bribery charges- NYT

Germanys Deutsche Bank is expected to agree to pay more than 100 million to settle charges related to allegedly violating anti-bribery laws as it tried to win business in places like China, The New York Times reported on Friday.Deutsche Ban...

TN govt withdraws nod for 100 per cent occupancy in theatres

The Tamil Nadu government on Fridaycancelled its order permitting 100 per cent occupancy in movietheatres and said the capacity shall be restricted to 50 percent.Days after allowing full capacity in cinemas followingrepresentations from the...

Singhu Border: Sewadars come from Panchkula, do fogging to keep dengue at bay

Armed with shiny spraying machines, a group of volunteers from a famous Sikh shrine in Panchkula have come to the main farmers protest site, straddling a Delhi-Haryana border where they did extensive anti-dengue fogging on Friday to disinfe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021