Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Mourinho calls on Premier League not to postpone Spurs games

Jose Mourinho called on the Premier League to avoid further postponements over COVID-19 concerns, with Tottenham Hotspur's game at Villa Park next week in doubt after 10 Aston Villa first-team players tested positive.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:28 IST
Soccer-Mourinho calls on Premier League not to postpone Spurs games

Jose Mourinho called on the Premier League to avoid further postponements over COVID-19 concerns, with Tottenham Hotspur's game at Villa Park next week in doubt after 10 Aston Villa first-team players tested positive. Mourinho's side have already had one league game postponed, against Fulham after a rise in coronavirus cases among Scott Parker's squad, and the reverse fixture with their London rivals in April will be moved after Spurs reached the League Cup final.

"It's the moment for the Premier League to show leadership, to make decisions. A club like us is trying everything every day to be ready to play, to follow the rules we have in our hands," Mourinho said before Sunday's FA Cup third round trip to eighth-tier Marine. "If we don't play against Aston Villa, that will be three matches postponed, and that will be impossible. After the season we have the Euros (due to begin on June 11), and of course the Euros are not going to be moved," the Spurs manager added.

Mourinho said his entire squad has tested negative in the latest round of checks, despite Brentford boss Thomas Frank testing positive after Spurs' League Cup semi-final win over the Championship side. Forward Gareth Bale could feature against Marine after recovering from a calf injury and training with Spurs first-team players on Friday.

"Gareth told us he would like to go, he would like to play, so, if tomorrow the feelings are positive, he will come."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief says 'clear problem' poorer nations not getting COVID-19 vaccines yet

The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday there is a clear problem that low- and middle-income countries are not yet receiving supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.Rich countries have the majority of the supply, WHO director-general...

Deutsche Bank to agree to pay $100 mln over bribery charges- NYT

Germanys Deutsche Bank is expected to agree to pay more than 100 million to settle charges related to allegedly violating anti-bribery laws as it tried to win business in places like China, The New York Times reported on Friday.Deutsche Ban...

TN govt withdraws nod for 100 per cent occupancy in theatres

The Tamil Nadu government on Fridaycancelled its order permitting 100 per cent occupancy in movietheatres and said the capacity shall be restricted to 50 percent.Days after allowing full capacity in cinemas followingrepresentations from the...

Singhu Border: Sewadars come from Panchkula, do fogging to keep dengue at bay

Armed with shiny spraying machines, a group of volunteers from a famous Sikh shrine in Panchkula have come to the main farmers protest site, straddling a Delhi-Haryana border where they did extensive anti-dengue fogging on Friday to disinfe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021