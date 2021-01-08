Left Menu
BCCI to extend support to all North-Eastern states for facilities, says Jay Shah

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Friday said that the BCCI will extend support to all the North-Eastern states for several facilities including capacity building and cricketing infrastructure.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:45 IST
Jay Shah said BCCI will extend support to all the North-Eastern states for several facilities. (Photo/ Jay Shah Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Friday said that the BCCI will extend support to all the North-Eastern states for several facilities including capacity building and cricketing infrastructure. "Humbled and honoured to visit both Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Assured all North-Eastern states of @BCCI's support to enhance capacity building, cricketing infrastructure, NCA coaches and technical staff, training methodologies & medical facilities. We are in this together," he tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu had said that he had a "fruitful discussion" on the promotion of cricket with Jay Shah and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju. Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra was also present during the discussion. "Cricket is loved very much in Arunachal. A pleasure to have Honorary Secretary @BCCI Shri @JayShah Ji in Arunachal. A fruitful discussion today on promotion of #Cricket initiated by Hon'ble Guv Brig (Dr) BD Mishra Ji in presence of Shri @KirenRijiju Ji & MP @DilipSaikia4Bjp Ji," CM Khandu had tweeted.

On Monday, Rijiju had launched the Assam Rifles Public School (ARPS) in Shillong as a Khelo India Sports School. At present, nine Sports Schools have been approved across the country, out of which five are managed by Defence and Para-military forces. In the North-East region, Assam Rifles Public School had become the first Sports School announced under the Khelo India scheme. "It is a historic beginning of a journey for the Assam Rifles Public School and this Khelo India sports centre will be nurturing young boys and girls, who will, in the long run, bring medals from the Olympics," Rijiju had said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

