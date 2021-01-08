Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Juve defender De Ligt tests positive for COVID-19

Brazilian defender Alex Sandro returned a positive result on Monday, while winger Juan Cuadrado tested positive on Tuesday. "Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Matthijs De Ligt has emerged positive with Covid 19.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:20 IST
Soccer-Juve defender De Ligt tests positive for COVID-19

Juventus said on Friday that Netherlands defender Matthijs De Ligt has tested positive for COVID-19, the third player from the Serie A champions to test positive this week. Brazilian defender Alex Sandro returned a positive result on Monday, while winger Juan Cuadrado tested positive on Tuesday.

"Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Matthijs De Ligt has emerged positive with Covid 19. The player has already been placed in solitary confinement," Juventus said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/en/news/articles/first-team-player-tests-positive-08-10. Juventus are fourth in the league standings with 30 points from 15 games. They are due to host Sassuolo on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British Indian minister Alok Sharma given sole charge of UN climate summit

Alok Sharma, one of the Indian-origin ministers in UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Cabinet, on Friday relinquished his role as Business Secretary in a mini-reshuffle to take sole charge as President of COP26 the United Nations climate sum...

Mumbai witnesses worse air quality than Delhi

Mumbai on Friday once againrecorded an Air Quality Index AQI of 317 which was worsethan that of Delhi, an official of the India MeteorologicalDepartment said.On Thursday too, the citys AQI was worse than that ofthe national capital.The qual...

Airbus plans to meet suppliers amid jet output concerns, sources say

Airbus is planning a summit meeting with major suppliers amid speculation that it may have to delay planned jet output increases as Europe faces a resurgent coronavirus crisis, industry sources said on Friday. Next weeks briefing by Airbus ...

Justin Trudeau criticize Trump for violent assault on democracy

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that US President Donald Trump incited an assault on democracy by violent rioters a rare direct criticism of Trump by him.Trudeau has been careful not to criticize Trump over the last four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021