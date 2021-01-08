Soccer-Juve defender De Ligt tests positive for COVID-19
Brazilian defender Alex Sandro returned a positive result on Monday, while winger Juan Cuadrado tested positive on Tuesday. "Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Matthijs De Ligt has emerged positive with Covid 19.Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:20 IST
Juventus said on Friday that Netherlands defender Matthijs De Ligt has tested positive for COVID-19, the third player from the Serie A champions to test positive this week. Brazilian defender Alex Sandro returned a positive result on Monday, while winger Juan Cuadrado tested positive on Tuesday.
"Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Matthijs De Ligt has emerged positive with Covid 19. The player has already been placed in solitary confinement," Juventus said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/en/news/articles/first-team-player-tests-positive-08-10. Juventus are fourth in the league standings with 30 points from 15 games. They are due to host Sassuolo on Sunday.
